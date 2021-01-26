SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 14

8:29 a.m., 13330 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., larceny.

9:37 a.m., 6585 County Road 25, German Twp., Archbold Middle School, domestic trouble.

10:37 a.m., 552 Ann Ave., Pettisville, assist other unit.

12:38 p.m., 382 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Meats, accident with property damage.

2:03 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

3:11 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., road blocked.

4:10 p.m., W. Morenci Street at Sawmill Road, Lyons, traffic offense.

6:25 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #16, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:42 p.m., 124 Sawmill Road, Lyons, harassment.

Friday, Jan. 16

3:57 a.m., 2100 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:17 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, traffic offense.

12:35 p.m., 8595 County Road 14, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

2:46 p.m., 8397 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., traffic offense.

3:48 p.m., 11025 County Road 27-1, Franklin Twp., County Road 27-1, Franklin Twp., criminal damaging.

7:23 p.m., Norfolk-Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:32 p.m., 1300 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:49 p.m., 20484 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Pondview Veterinary Clinic, suspicious person.

Saturday, Jan. 16

12:07 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.

4:24 a.m., 305 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, Metamora Park, suspicious vehicle.

6:29 a.m., County Road 22 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

1:28 p.m., 14544 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., criminal mischief.

1:50 p.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, harassment.

2:22 p.m., County Road D at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

4:28 p.m., 17020 County Road 17 at State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

5:11 p.m., 310 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold, check on welfare.

6:45 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

7:07 p.m., 3822 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., Anderson’s Grain Elevator, accident with property damage.

9:14 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

10:25 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

10:58 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., mental issue.

11:48 p.m., 7825 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 17

1:46 a.m., 319 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon, gunshot.

9:55 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, check on welfare.

Monday, Jan. 18

2:17 a.m., County Road C at State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:02 a.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:43 a.m., 8743 County Road T, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:31 p.m., 200 E. Main St., Fayette, K-9 Unit.

10:33 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

1:23 a.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:11 a.m., County Road B at County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 a.m., 3822 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., Anderson’s Grain Elevator, suspicious vehicle.

12:49 p.m., 2856 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

1:47 p.m., 27350 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

2:16 p.m., State Highway 108 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

4:11 p.m., 15272 County Road K, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:43 p.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #32, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:44 p.m., 15768 County Road L, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:26 p.m., County Road E at Norfolk-Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:57 p.m., Hinkle St. at Morenci St., Lyons, suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

6:32 a.m., 4621 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:32 a.m., 2281 County Road S, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

12:05 p.m., County Road 26-2 at County Road HJ, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

4:30 p.m., 6521 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

Thursday, Jan. 21

7:30 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.