WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 30
9:49 a.m., 227 Maple St., animal call.
10:01 a.m., 703 S. Harvest Lane, check on welfare.
6:08 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, animal call.
7:29 p.m., 310 W. Elm St., disorderly conduct.
9:43 p.m., 1213 Apache Drive, animal call.
10:39 p.m., 405 W. Chestnut St., animal call.
Thursday, Dec. 31
12:52 a.m., 132 W. Washington St., animal call.
2:14 a.m., 148 N. Franklin St., harassment.
12 p.m., 300 block Potter Street, investigate complaint.
7:41 p.m., 320 S. Franklin St., check on welfare.
9:36 p.m., 434 Indian Road, 911 hang-up.
9:39 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, accident with property damage.
10:37 p.m., 239 Vine St., telephone harassment.
Friday, Jan. 1
12:29 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #5, check on welfare.
1:56 p.m., Lawrence Avenue at Leggett Street, animal call.
4:57 p.m., 133 1/2 N. Fulton St., unwanted person.
8:56 p.m., 400 block E. Superior Street, check on welfare.
Saturday, Jan. 2
2:48 a.m., 617 N. Fulton St., 911 hang-up.
11:25 a.m., 728 Fairway Drive #10, possible identity theft.
1:59 p.m., 826 N. Shoop Ave., Hess Mattress, 911 hang-up.
3:10 p.m., 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Star Brite Fabric Care Center, accident with property damage.
Sunday, Jan. 3
12:16 a.m., 619 E. Chestnut St., burglary.
1;07 a.m., 340 W. Leggett St., Wauseon Rollercade, hit-skip accident.
8:45 a.m., 1004 N. Shoop Ave., Kauffman Door, suspicious person taking photos of business.
10:57 a.m., 526 1/2 W. Park St., unwanted subject.
4:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.
7:07 p.m., 440 Marshall St., domestic violence.
Monday, Jan. 4
10:46 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
11:04 a.m., 303 E. Chestnut St., lost item.
4:02 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave., Parkview Wauseon Clinic, disorderly conduct.
9:37 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, littering.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
8:04 a.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, lost item.
9:57 a.m., 205 Commercial St., Fulton Lumber, larceny.
10:15 a.m., Birch Street at S. Fulton Street, disabled vehicle.
11:51 a.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, disorderly conduct.
12:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, check on welfare.
2:52 p.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.
4:17 p.m., 117 Lincoln St., check on welfare.
5:22 p.m., 318 N. Fulton St. #1, check on welfare.
10:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.