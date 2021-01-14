Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Dec. 30

9:49 a.m., 227 Maple St., animal call.

10:01 a.m., 703 S. Harvest Lane, check on welfare.

6:08 p.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, animal call.

7:29 p.m., 310 W. Elm St., disorderly conduct.

9:43 p.m., 1213 Apache Drive, animal call.

10:39 p.m., 405 W. Chestnut St., animal call.

Thursday, Dec. 31

12:52 a.m., 132 W. Washington St., animal call.

2:14 a.m., 148 N. Franklin St., harassment.

12 p.m., 300 block Potter Street, investigate complaint.

7:41 p.m., 320 S. Franklin St., check on welfare.

9:36 p.m., 434 Indian Road, 911 hang-up.

9:39 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, accident with property damage.

10:37 p.m., 239 Vine St., telephone harassment.

Friday, Jan. 1

12:29 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #5, check on welfare.

1:56 p.m., Lawrence Avenue at Leggett Street, animal call.

4:57 p.m., 133 1/2 N. Fulton St., unwanted person.

8:56 p.m., 400 block E. Superior Street, check on welfare.

Saturday, Jan. 2

2:48 a.m., 617 N. Fulton St., 911 hang-up.

11:25 a.m., 728 Fairway Drive #10, possible identity theft.

1:59 p.m., 826 N. Shoop Ave., Hess Mattress, 911 hang-up.

3:10 p.m., 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Star Brite Fabric Care Center, accident with property damage.

Sunday, Jan. 3

12:16 a.m., 619 E. Chestnut St., burglary.

1;07 a.m., 340 W. Leggett St., Wauseon Rollercade, hit-skip accident.

8:45 a.m., 1004 N. Shoop Ave., Kauffman Door, suspicious person taking photos of business.

10:57 a.m., 526 1/2 W. Park St., unwanted subject.

4:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

7:07 p.m., 440 Marshall St., domestic violence.

Monday, Jan. 4

10:46 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

11:04 a.m., 303 E. Chestnut St., lost item.

4:02 p.m., 495 S. Shoop Ave., Parkview Wauseon Clinic, disorderly conduct.

9:37 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, littering.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

8:04 a.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, lost item.

9:57 a.m., 205 Commercial St., Fulton Lumber, larceny.

10:15 a.m., Birch Street at S. Fulton Street, disabled vehicle.

11:51 a.m., 1180 N. Shoop Ave., KFC, disorderly conduct.

12:27 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, check on welfare.

2:52 p.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, disabled vehicle.

4:17 p.m., 117 Lincoln St., check on welfare.

5:22 p.m., 318 N. Fulton St. #1, check on welfare.

10:55 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.