SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 24
1:32 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #27, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
4:53 p.m., 4252 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
9:56 p.m., 100 Veronica, Swanton, fight.
11:29 p.m., 100 Veronica, Swanton, K-9 Unit.
Friday, Dec. 25
3:25 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.
8:19 a.m., 6325 County Road L, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
11:11 a.m., 4580 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.
Saturday, Dec. 26
1:56 a.m., Henry County Road 1 at Henry County Road V, Washington Twp., assist other unit.
2:10 a.m., Henry County Road 1 at Henry County Road V, Washington Twp., K-9 Unit.
8:11 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.
11:29 a.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.
2:45 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
6:31 p.m., State Highway 108 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
7:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., check on welfare.
10:18 p.m., 120 Maple St. #8, Metamora, 911 hang-up.
10:36 p.m., 5130 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
11:43 p.m., 2693 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., intoxicated subject.
Sunday, Dec. 27
12:21 p.m., County Road 17 at Rails To Trails path, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
7:29 p.m., 317 Adrian St., Lyons, hit-skip accident.
11:31 p.m., 9622 County Road A, York Twp., domestic violence.
Monday, Dec. 28
6:41 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
9:45 a.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
5:20 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.
5:31 p.m., 26970 County Road S, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
1:22 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, domestic trouble.
4:43 a.m., 11773 County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., animal call.
8:50 a.m., 16255 County Road 24, Gorham Twp., breaking and entering.
9:43 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Western District Court, civil process.
9:58 a.m., 14796 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.
11:03 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Fulton County Dog Pound, investigate complaint.
11:05 a.m., 5502 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:46 p.m., 7201 County Road C, York Twp., animal call.
3 p.m., 3520 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., identity theft.
6:41 p.m., 8153 State Hwy., Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
8 p.m., 1206 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.
9:47 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.
10:48 p.m., 16321 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp.,, disabled vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
1:16 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.
6:27 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 11, York Twp., road blocked.
10:17 a.m., 26485 U.S. 20A, German Twp., suspicious activity.
2:33 p.m., 11450 County Road 20, Franklin Twp., suicidal threats.
7:07 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #10, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
7:24 p.m., 3735 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:35 a.m., 3710 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
Thursday, Dec. 31
12:13 a.m., 16636 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suicidal threats.
2:13 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.