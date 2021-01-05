SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 24

1:32 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #27, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

4:53 p.m., 4252 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:56 p.m., 100 Veronica, Swanton, fight.

11:29 p.m., 100 Veronica, Swanton, K-9 Unit.

Friday, Dec. 25

3:25 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

8:19 a.m., 6325 County Road L, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

11:11 a.m., 4580 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

Saturday, Dec. 26

1:56 a.m., Henry County Road 1 at Henry County Road V, Washington Twp., assist other unit.

2:10 a.m., Henry County Road 1 at Henry County Road V, Washington Twp., K-9 Unit.

8:11 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

11:29 a.m., 8145 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

2:45 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

6:31 p.m., State Highway 108 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

7:54 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., check on welfare.

10:18 p.m., 120 Maple St. #8, Metamora, 911 hang-up.

10:36 p.m., 5130 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:43 p.m., 2693 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., intoxicated subject.

Sunday, Dec. 27

12:21 p.m., County Road 17 at Rails To Trails path, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:29 p.m., 317 Adrian St., Lyons, hit-skip accident.

11:31 p.m., 9622 County Road A, York Twp., domestic violence.

Monday, Dec. 28

6:41 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:45 a.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

5:20 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

5:31 p.m., 26970 County Road S, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

1:22 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, domestic trouble.

4:43 a.m., 11773 County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., animal call.

8:50 a.m., 16255 County Road 24, Gorham Twp., breaking and entering.

9:43 a.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Western District Court, civil process.

9:58 a.m., 14796 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

11:03 a.m., 9200 County Road 14, Fulton County Dog Pound, investigate complaint.

11:05 a.m., 5502 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:46 p.m., 7201 County Road C, York Twp., animal call.

3 p.m., 3520 Gaslight Drive, German Twp., identity theft.

6:41 p.m., 8153 State Hwy., Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8 p.m., 1206 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

9:47 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

10:48 p.m., 16321 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp.,, disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

1:16 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

6:27 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 11, York Twp., road blocked.

10:17 a.m., 26485 U.S. 20A, German Twp., suspicious activity.

2:33 p.m., 11450 County Road 20, Franklin Twp., suicidal threats.

7:07 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #10, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:24 p.m., 3735 County Road 20, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:35 a.m., 3710 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, Dec. 31

12:13 a.m., 16636 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suicidal threats.

2:13 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.