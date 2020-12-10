WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 25

9:45 a.m., 110 S. Brunell St., investigate complaint.

10:02 a.m., 1207 N. Shoop Ave., AutoZone, injury accident.

1:13 p.m., 530 W. Linfoot St., juveniles.

2:16 p.m., 1465 N. Shoop Ave., OneMain Financial, accident with property damage.

3:18 p.m., 1205 N. Shoop Ave., St. Caspar Catholic Church, debris in roadway.

10:41 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, accident with property damage.

11:44 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #139, domestic violence.

Thursday, Nov. 26

5:52 a.m., 223 N. Shoop Ave., domestic violence.

4:09 p.m., 1201 N. Ottokee St., animal call.

Friday, Nov. 27

4 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #139, trespassing.

6:26 p.m., Beech Street at Marshall Street, disabled vehicle.

9:02 p.m., 241 Madison St., attempted suicide.

10:28 p.m., 257 Florence Drive, check on welfare.

Saturday, Nov. 28

1:12 a.m., 233 Commercial St., investigate complaint.

2:31 a.m., 1437 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

10:21 a.m., 315 Vine St., animal call.

1:12 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

1:27 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, trespassing.

3:34 p.m., 500 block W. Elm Street, animal call.

5:11 p.m., 300 block W. Linfoot Street, animal call.

8:11 p.m., 525 Vine St., civil matter.

11:55 p.m., 305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C, unruly juvenile.

Sunday, Nov. 29

1:51 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #403, 911 hang-up.

4:13 a.m., 1413 Clermont Drive, suspicious activity.

8:09 a.m., 1200 block Apache Drive, mud in roadway.

11:25 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious vehicle.

11:46 a.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., suspicious person.

12:22 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Glenwood Avenue, barking dog.

2:57 p.m., 1495 N. Shoop Ave., Ace Hardware, accident with property damage.

5:25 p.m., Commercial Street at S. Fulton Street, juveniles.

6:15 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

11:18 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #23, loud noise.

Monday, Nov. 30

5:19 a.m., 260 Airport Hwy., suspicious activity.

9:12 a.m.,726 S. Shoop Ave., check on welfare.

9:42 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, juveniles.

10:27 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #65, civil matter.

3:31 p.m., 14514 County Road C, Water Treatment Plant, lost item.

3:41 p.m.,138 Birch St., vandalism.

3:55 p.m., 1190 N. Shoop Ave. #100, animal call.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

5:44 a.m., 300 block S. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.

7:42 a.m., Indian Way at E. Linfoot Street, accident with property damage.

8:20 a.m., E. Leggett Street, accident with property damage.

9:35 a.m., 302 W. Oak St., check on welfare.

10:34 a.m., 211 S. Fulton St., larceny.

11:50 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

12:24 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, lost item.

2:31 p.m., 239 Commercial St., mental issue.

3:38 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, telephone harassment.

4:13 p.m., 320 Sycamore St., 911 hang-up.

6:06 p.m., 133 S. Fulton St. #3, trespassing.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:12 a.m., N. Glenwood Avenue at Wagner Street, investigate complaint.