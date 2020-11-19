Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:09 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #18, 911 hang-up.

11:17 a.m., 916 Ottokee St., vandalism.

12:06 p.m.,225 Sycamore St., investigate complaint.

12:20 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, disabled vehicle.

2:40 p.m., 241 Philomena Drive, accident with property damage.

3:16 p.m., 229 E. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

8:33 p.m., 147 N. Franklin St., 911 hang-up.

10:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, harassment.

Thursday, Oct. 5

6:38 a.m., 1449 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.

10:22 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Administration Building, accident with property damage.

10:48 a.m., City limits at E. Leggett Street, funeral escort.

5:50 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.

Friday, Oct. 6

10:08 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.

10:39 a.m., 576 Douglas Drive, juveniles.

12:41 p.m., 237 E. Leggett St., larceny.

12:55 p.m., 425 Cole St. #306, larceny.

2:42 p.m., 327 Vine St., animal call.

7:02 p.m., 308 S. Fulton St., family trouble.

10:14 p.m., 600 Wood St., check on welfare.

Saturday, Oct. 7

2:13 a.m., 845 Hemlock St., family trouble.

2:14 a.m., 313 Prospect St., animal call.

1:08 p.m., 915 E. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.

1:49 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Oak Street, check on welfare.

3:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

6:57 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Drive, juveniles.

7:36 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #16, check on welfare.

7:50 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #75, check on welfare.

8:01 p.m., 137 S. Franklin St., assault.

10:49 p.m., 615 Douglas Drive, suicidal threats.

Sunday, Nov. 8

3:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.

4:34 p.m., 995 Enterprise Ave. #2, animal call.

6:36 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, civil matter.

8:44 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

9:06 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, suspicious activity.

10:11 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.

Monday, Nov. 9

1:53 a.m., 319 W. Leggett St., trespassing.

5:58 a.m., 263 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

11:45 a.m., 1221 Apache Drive, check on welfare.

1:44 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Store, larceny.

5:21 p.m., 504 W. Leggett St., animal call.

5:30 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, injury accident.

6:40 p.m., 1318 N. Park Lane, 911 hang-up.

7:04 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, debris in roadway.

7:21 p.m., 200 block Enterprise Avenue, juveniles.

9:33 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, mental issue.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

10:21 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

11:45 a.m., 215 W. Chestnut St., open burn.

1:05 p.m., 714 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.

1:09 p.m., 835 E. Linfoot St., hit-skip accident.

2:10 p.m., 222 Darlene Drive, civil matter.

3:28 p.m., 426 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.

5:37 p.m.,504 W. Leggett St., animal call.

6:35 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, neighborhood trouble.

7:58 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suicidal threats.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

7:21 a.m., 100 block E. Superior Street, debris in roadway.