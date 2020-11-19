WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 4
8:09 a.m., 250 E. Linfoot St. #18, 911 hang-up.
11:17 a.m., 916 Ottokee St., vandalism.
12:06 p.m.,225 Sycamore St., investigate complaint.
12:20 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, disabled vehicle.
2:40 p.m., 241 Philomena Drive, accident with property damage.
3:16 p.m., 229 E. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.
8:33 p.m., 147 N. Franklin St., 911 hang-up.
10:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, harassment.
Thursday, Oct. 5
6:38 a.m., 1449 Clermont Drive, 911 hang-up.
10:22 a.m., 152 S. Fulton St., Fulton County Administration Building, accident with property damage.
10:48 a.m., City limits at E. Leggett Street, funeral escort.
5:50 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, disabled vehicle.
Friday, Oct. 6
10:08 a.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, accident with property damage.
10:39 a.m., 576 Douglas Drive, juveniles.
12:41 p.m., 237 E. Leggett St., larceny.
12:55 p.m., 425 Cole St. #306, larceny.
2:42 p.m., 327 Vine St., animal call.
7:02 p.m., 308 S. Fulton St., family trouble.
10:14 p.m., 600 Wood St., check on welfare.
Saturday, Oct. 7
2:13 a.m., 845 Hemlock St., family trouble.
2:14 a.m., 313 Prospect St., animal call.
1:08 p.m., 915 E. Leggett St., 911 hang-up.
1:49 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Oak Street, check on welfare.
3:16 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
6:57 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Drive, juveniles.
7:36 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #16, check on welfare.
7:50 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #75, check on welfare.
8:01 p.m., 137 S. Franklin St., assault.
10:49 p.m., 615 Douglas Drive, suicidal threats.
Sunday, Nov. 8
3:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.
4:34 p.m., 995 Enterprise Ave. #2, animal call.
6:36 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #44, civil matter.
8:44 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
9:06 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, suspicious activity.
10:11 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.
Monday, Nov. 9
1:53 a.m., 319 W. Leggett St., trespassing.
5:58 a.m., 263 W. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.
11:45 a.m., 1221 Apache Drive, check on welfare.
1:44 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Store, larceny.
5:21 p.m., 504 W. Leggett St., animal call.
5:30 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, injury accident.
6:40 p.m., 1318 N. Park Lane, 911 hang-up.
7:04 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, debris in roadway.
7:21 p.m., 200 block Enterprise Avenue, juveniles.
9:33 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #506, mental issue.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
10:21 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.
11:45 a.m., 215 W. Chestnut St., open burn.
1:05 p.m., 714 Wauseon Senior Village, check on welfare.
1:09 p.m., 835 E. Linfoot St., hit-skip accident.
2:10 p.m., 222 Darlene Drive, civil matter.
3:28 p.m., 426 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.
5:37 p.m.,504 W. Leggett St., animal call.
6:35 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, neighborhood trouble.
7:58 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suicidal threats.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
7:21 a.m., 100 block E. Superior Street, debris in roadway.