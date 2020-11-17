SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:24 a.m., 4025 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

10:24 a.m., 8157 County Road H, York Twp., check on welfare.

11:04 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #17, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

4:44 p.m., 1225 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:20 p.m., 6986 County Road 12, York Twp., keep the peace.

6:17 p.m., 5901 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:40 p.m., 4549 County Road E #5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:22 p.m., 4756 Waterville Swanton Road, Swanton Twp., assist other unit.

9:11 p.m., County Road C at County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:17 p.m., 5130 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, Nov. 6

9:33 a.m., 471 Eldredge St., Tedrow, assault.

10:24 a.m., 16771 County Road 4-1, Metamora reservoir, suspicious activity.

11:33 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

12:51 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, civil process.

12:59 p.m., 13281 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:16 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

3:20 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

10:04 p.m., County Road T at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

11:32 p.m., E. Morenci Street at Linden Street, Lyons, suspicious activity.

Saturday, Nov. 7

1:12 a.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.

5:35 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious vehicle.

6:52 a.m., County Road 6 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:36 a.m., 5813 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

12:33 p.m., 3511 Woodlane Drive, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:56 p.m., 14901 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

2:46 p.m., County Road M at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., vandalism.

3:46 p.m., 11990 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., burglary.

4:30 p.m., 1175 County Road M, Fulton Twp., road blocked.

4:39 p.m., Rails to Trails path at County Road 25, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:21 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:56 p.m., 5030 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:27 p.m., 2825 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

11:35 p.m., 13931 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Sunday, Nov. 8

2:09 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, accident with property damage.

6:03 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, suspicious vehicle.

6:55 a.m., 3144 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:27 a.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

11:58 a.m., 8660 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., burglary.

4:37 p.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:51 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

6:06 p.m., W. Garfield Avenue at Elton Parkway, Swanton, accident with property damage.

6:44 p.m., 4341 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

7:16 p.m., 6332 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

7:36 p.m., 6972 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:22 p.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

10:13 p.m., 611 W. Main St., Fayette, Dollar General, unwanted subject.

Monday, Nov. 9

9:14 a.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., civil matter.

9:38 a.m., 3120 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:56 a.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

12:50 p.m., 3781 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., Heber Automotive, harassment.

1:27 p.m., 5485 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

3:30 p.m., County Road 19 at Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

3:40 p.m., 521 Swanton St., Metamora, identity theft.

5:29 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, injury accident.

6:20 p.m., 7400 County Road B, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:20 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #1, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:09 p.m., 26939 County Road N, Gorham Twp., burglary.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

1:09 a.m., 3481 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:05 a.m., 10400 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

12:06 p.m., 5802 County Road L, Fulton Twp., civil process.

1:34 p.m., 12710 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., identity theft.

3:05 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:17 p.m., 10216 County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

5:32 p.m., County Road T at County Road 19, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

6:22 p.m., County Road E at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

6:43 p.m., 7050 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

9:07 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

9:32 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:03 p.m., County Road A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

12:18 a.m., 9340 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

1:33 a.m., 2469 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:24 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:51 a.m., 8400 County Road E, York Twp., traffic offense.

2:34 p.m, 10405 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:36 p.m., 8084 County Road C, York Twp., animal call.

6:50 p.m., 14640 County Road K, Dover Twp., injury accident.

7:14 p.m., Dodge Street at Ivy Street, Swanton, K-9 Unit.

7:29 p.m., 16543 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

7:32 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., assist EMS.

9:07 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

10:17 p.m., 13665 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

Thursday, Nov. 12

2:08 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

2:52 a.m., County Road L at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.