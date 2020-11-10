SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 29

8:08 a.m., County Road 14 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

12:03 p.m., 4635 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

12:34 p.m., 8939 County Road 21, Franklin Twp., animal call.

2:12 p.m., 135 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Board of Elections, miscellaneous assist.

2:58 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

4:15 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:34 p.m., 16506 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

6:21 p.m., 4726 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:46 p.m., 17393 County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Oct. 30

1:45 a.m., 5379 County Road L, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:43 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:47 a.m., County Road N at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

11:54 a.m., 1885 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., burglary.

12:02 p.m., County Road C at County Road 19, German Twp., traffic offense.

12:09 p.m., 11629 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., larceny.

5:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

7:11 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

9:58 p.m., no address, sex offense.

10:29 p.m., 10409 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, Oct. 31

2:35 a.m., 1588 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., St. Luke Lutheran Church, check on welfare.

6:31 a.m., 10300 County Road M, Pike Twp., telephone harassment.

3:14 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:51 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

3:54 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road B, German Twp., injury accident.

4:42 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, civil matter.

5:13 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious activity.

6:37 p.m., 6149 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

7:05 p.m., County Road N at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

7:12 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:20 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

7:44 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #14, York Twp., assist other unit.

11:14 p.m., 11275 County Road 20-1, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Nov. 1

1:23 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, York Twp., North Star Bluescope Steel, 911 hang-up.

9:28 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

9:54 a.m., 1042 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., U Lock Storage, civil matter.

2 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 9-2, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

4:24 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

5:20 p.m., 11333 County Road J, Pike Twp., civil matter.

8:13 p.m., 12796 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, Nov. 2

2:14 a.m., 1500 County Road U, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:59 a.m., 311 Windisch St., Tedrow, 911 hang-up.

6:28 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 21, German Twp., injury accident.

8:20 a.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road HJ, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:45 a.m., 1580 County Road L, Fulton Twp., burglary.

10:52 a.m., 13020 Deer Run, Clinton Twp., identity theft.

12:51 p.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

1:31 p.m., 19480 State Hwy. 2, German Twp. Swanton Welding Co., wire/pole/tree down.

3:07 p.m., 1655 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

6:47 p.m., 11650 County Road L, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:06 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

9:01 a.m., 12838 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:58 a.m., County Road RS at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., animal call.

5:56 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #12, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, burglary.

6:03 p.m., 10274 County Road C, York Twp., suspicious activity.

6:31 p.m., 5500 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:50 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:04 p.m., 14900 County Road H #90, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:10 p.m., 4549 County Road E #5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:22 p.m., 6325 County Road L, Fulton Twp., telephone harassment.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

7:09 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:58 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

11:10 a.m., 13867 County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., keep the peace.

11:56 a.m., 5320 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

12:21 p.m., 4785 County Road 19, German Twp., identity theft.

1:49 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

2:58 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #22, Swancreek Twp., breaking and entering.

3:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

4:45 p.m., 12068 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., larceny.

5:43 p.m., 7200 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

8:12 p.m., 20484 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Pondview Veterinary Clinic, disabled vehicle.

10:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, Wauseon, harassment.

11 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:40 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

Thursday, Nov. 5

3:18 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp. Country Corral, disabled vehicle.

4:16 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, motorcycle/ATV complaint.