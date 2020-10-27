SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 15

8:24 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

9:39 a.m., County Road E at County Road 24, German Twp., criminal damaging.

9:51 a.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.

4:04 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

4:16 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, domestic trouble.

8:35 p.m., 220 N. Main St., Swanton, harassment.

9:30 p.m., 9077 County Road C, York Twp., injury accident.

Friday, Oct. 16

12:36 a.m., County Road 1 at Ohio Turnpike, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

6:15 a.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:40 a.m., 4790 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

12:10 p.m., 15977 State Hwy. 120, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

12:14 p.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:12 p.m., 11888 County Road K, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

2:23 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

5:01 p.m., County Road 13 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., accident with property damage.

5:42 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

6:41 p.m., 15152 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., burglary.

6:44 p.m., 7018 County Road K, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

7:40 p.m., 24500 County Road M, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 p.m., 16035 County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

10:34 p.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, Oct. 17

2:58 a.m., 29 Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., K-9 Unit.

8:48 a.m., 209 E. Main St., Metamora, larceny.

11:20 a.m., 4782 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:35 p.m., 18891 County Road D, Pettisville, suicidal threats.

4:11 p.m., 3838 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., larceny.

7:48 p.m., 15272 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:16 p.m., County Road 9 at County Road C, York Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:50 p.m., 2655 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Oct. 18

10:45 a.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

3:42 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:02 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #30, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

Monday, Oct. 19

1:28 a.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods rest area, suspicious vehicle.

8:46 a.m., 9923 County Road 10, Pike Twp., larceny.

3:32 p.m., 6308 County Road G, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:52 p.m., 10276 County Road N, Royalton Twp., identity theft.

5:55 p.m., 14522 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:04 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., assist public.

7:01 p.m., 10500 County Road 8, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

8:08 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

8:35 p.m., 12240 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., burglary.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

6:33 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., check on welare.

9:45 a.m., 13945 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., attempted burglary.

11:36 a.m., 1639 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., WB Ranch, larceny.

2:50 p.m., 6161 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:41 p.m., 20436 County Road D, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:45 p.m., County Road K at County Road 8-1, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:22 p.m., 14558 County Road 5-1, Amboy Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:23 p.m., 5300 County Road J, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:26 p.m., 200 E. Main St., Fayette, Circle K, check on welfare.

9:01 p.m., 14603 County Road J, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

10:48 p.m., 11200 County Road J, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

5:27 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:30 a.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., injury accident.

8 a.m., 14558 County Road 5-1, Amboy Twp., criminal damaging.

8:46 a.m., 11064 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:59 a.m., County Road N at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

10:08 a.m., 5929 County Road 9, York Twp., miscellaneous assist.

10:26 a.m., 1797 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:48 p.m., 4842 State Hwy. 66, Archbold, traffic offense.

7:16 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

Thursday, Oct. 22