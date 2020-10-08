SHERIFF’S REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 27
9:39 a.m., 9111 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious activity.
10:07 a.m., County Road E at County Road 9, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3:26 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., animal call.
5:12 p.m., 4549 County Road E #13, Swancreek Twp., assault.
6:56 p.m., 15550 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.
7:34 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
10:52 p.m., 15236 County Road A, Clinton Twp., telephone harassment.
Monday, Sept. 28
12 a.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious person.
8:05 a.m., County Road 25 at County Road BC, German Twp., accident with property damage.
11:59 a.m., 19640 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.
1:44 p.m., 13403 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:53 p.m.,10487 County Road 4 #45, Fulton Twp., burglary.
3:46 p.m., 10910 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
4:50 p.m., 12523 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious activity.
5 p.m., 3500 County Road 20, German Twp., livestock on roadway.
7:10 p.m., 2971 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
9:11 p.m., 16555 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:15 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
7:36 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:38 a.m., 13770 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:48 a.m., County Road F at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
9:52 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.
10:37 a.m., County Road B at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
11:58 a.m., 4796 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
12:33 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
12:43 p.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, civil matter.
1:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
2:59 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
5:16 p.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
5:43 p.m., 6629 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
6:22 p.m., 8153 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
9:51 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton County, identity theft.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8:28 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.
8:56 a.m., 2324 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
9:45 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.
12:29 p.m., 4681 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
12:51 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
2:10 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
3:47 p.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., domestic violence.
4:20 p.m., 18118 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.
5:12 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.
7:26 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.
7:41 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
8:13 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., injury accident.
9:18 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:32 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., domestic trouble.
Thursday, Oct. 1
7 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, Country Corral, unwanted subject.