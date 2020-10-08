SHERIFF’S REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 27

9:39 a.m., 9111 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious activity.

10:07 a.m., County Road E at County Road 9, York Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:26 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., animal call.

5:12 p.m., 4549 County Road E #13, Swancreek Twp., assault.

6:56 p.m., 15550 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

7:34 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

10:52 p.m., 15236 County Road A, Clinton Twp., telephone harassment.

Monday, Sept. 28

12 a.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious person.

8:05 a.m., County Road 25 at County Road BC, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:59 a.m., 19640 County Road C, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:44 p.m., 13403 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:53 p.m.,10487 County Road 4 #45, Fulton Twp., burglary.

3:46 p.m., 10910 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

4:50 p.m., 12523 U.S. 20A, York Twp., suspicious activity.

5 p.m., 3500 County Road 20, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:10 p.m., 2971 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:11 p.m., 16555 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:15 p.m., 405 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

7:36 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:38 a.m., 13770 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:48 a.m., County Road F at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

9:52 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

10:37 a.m., County Road B at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:58 a.m., 4796 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:33 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:43 p.m., 13460 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., U-Lock Storage, civil matter.

1:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

2:59 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:16 p.m., 1932 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

5:43 p.m., 6629 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

6:22 p.m., 8153 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

9:51 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton County, identity theft.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

8:28 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

8:56 a.m., 2324 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:45 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.

12:29 p.m., 4681 County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:51 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:10 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

3:47 p.m., 8535 County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

4:20 p.m., 18118 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

5:12 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

7:26 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #22, Delta, check on welfare.

7:41 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

8:13 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

9:18 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:32 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Thursday, Oct. 1

7 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, Country Corral, unwanted subject.