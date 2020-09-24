WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 9
9 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, debris in roadway.
1:23 p.m., 925 E. Leggett St., larceny.
2:14 p.m., 241 N. Franklin St., neighborhood trouble.
2:16 p.m., 348 Barbara Drive, missing person.
3:33 p.m., 229 W. Linfoot St., assault.
3:58 p.m., 211 S. Fulton St., Premier Bank, larceny.
4:41 p.m., 517 Third St., trespassing.
6:24 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
9:15 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #700, trespassing.
9:28 p.m., 222 W. Chestnut St., unruly juvenile.
9:31 p.m., 425 Robert Drive, check on welfare.
10:12 p.m., 270 E. Linfoot St., suspicious activity.
Thursday, Sept. 10
6:17 a.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, animal call.
6:45 a.m., 1000 Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, open door.
7:31 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, abandoned vehicle.
10:19 a.m., 715 N. Fulton St., loud noise.
11:22 a.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, investigate complaint.
12:54 p.m., 132 E. Chestnut St., larceny.
3:33 p.m., 100 block S. Brunell Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:51 p.m., 634 Meadow Lane, larceny.
Friday, Sept. 11
12:23 a.m., 415 Cole St. #42, investigate complaint.
5:49 a.m., 415 Cole St. #42, mental issue.
7:19 a.m., 129 N. Fulton St., Hammontree’s Heating and Cooling, vandalism.
9:18 a.m., 501 W. Chestnut Court, animal call.
9:44 a.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, investigate complaint.
10:21 a.m., 500 block W. Leggett Street, animal call.
10:36 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, drugs.
12:36 p.m., E. Willow Street at Wood Street, car alarm.
12:42 p.m.,485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
1:28 p.m., 528 Ottokee St., suspicious activity.
2:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue.
3:09 p.m., W. Leggett Street, animal call.
10:57 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, stolen car.
Saturday, Sept. 12
9:33 a.m., 535 Cherry St., suspicious activity.
2:32 p.m., 428 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.
2:46 p.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
3:11 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, investigate complaint.
3:55 p.m., 423 Cedar St., check on welfare.
5:14 pm., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.
7:25 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.
9:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.
Sunday, Sept. 13
8:39 a.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, lost item.
10:06 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
1:17 p.m., Brunell Street at Norfolk and Southern Railroad tracks, suspicious vehicle.
1:58 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, juveniles.
2:39 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, hit-skip accident.
2:48 p.m., 588 Douglas Drive, animal call.
3:25 p.m., 221 E. Willow St, #8, check on welfare.
6:39 p.m., 244 Depot St., fight.
Monday, Sept. 14
7:06 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #140, suspicious activity.
11:20 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot St., Triangular Processing, larceny.
12:42 p.m., 229 Commercial St., All Ohio Ready Mix, open door.
3:42 p.m., 1151 N. Ottokee St., Perfection Finishers, fire.
3:47 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Auto Group, forgery.
4:10 p.m., 437 Marshall St., telephone harassment.
7:31 p.m., 1100 Barney Oldfield Drive, domestic violence.
8:05 p.m., E. Leggett Street, littering.
10:15 p.m., 225 Wabash St., drugs.
10:58 p.m., E. Chestnut Street, suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:50 a.m., 238 Maple St., animal call.
8:38 a.m., 437 Marshall St., lost item.
12:46 p.m., Orth Road at S. Shoop Avenue, property damage.
3:37 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, check on welfare.
4:59 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, accident with property damage.
8:46 p.m., 437 Marshall St., domestic violence.
11:02 p.m., Third Street at Walnut Street, animal call.