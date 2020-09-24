WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 9

9 a.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, debris in roadway.

1:23 p.m., 925 E. Leggett St., larceny.

2:14 p.m., 241 N. Franklin St., neighborhood trouble.

2:16 p.m., 348 Barbara Drive, missing person.

3:33 p.m., 229 W. Linfoot St., assault.

3:58 p.m., 211 S. Fulton St., Premier Bank, larceny.

4:41 p.m., 517 Third St., trespassing.

6:24 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

9:15 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #700, trespassing.

9:28 p.m., 222 W. Chestnut St., unruly juvenile.

9:31 p.m., 425 Robert Drive, check on welfare.

10:12 p.m., 270 E. Linfoot St., suspicious activity.

Thursday, Sept. 10

6:17 a.m., W. Elm Street at N. Brunell Street, animal call.

6:45 a.m., 1000 Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, open door.

7:31 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1100, abandoned vehicle.

10:19 a.m., 715 N. Fulton St., loud noise.

11:22 a.m., 773 N. Shoop Ave., Dollar General, investigate complaint.

12:54 p.m., 132 E. Chestnut St., larceny.

3:33 p.m., 100 block S. Brunell Street, suspicious vehicle.

7:51 p.m., 634 Meadow Lane, larceny.

Friday, Sept. 11

12:23 a.m., 415 Cole St. #42, investigate complaint.

5:49 a.m., 415 Cole St. #42, mental issue.

7:19 a.m., 129 N. Fulton St., Hammontree’s Heating and Cooling, vandalism.

9:18 a.m., 501 W. Chestnut Court, animal call.

9:44 a.m., 625 N. Shoop Ave., Los Mariachis, investigate complaint.

10:21 a.m., 500 block W. Leggett Street, animal call.

10:36 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, drugs.

12:36 p.m., E. Willow Street at Wood Street, car alarm.

12:42 p.m.,485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:28 p.m., 528 Ottokee St., suspicious activity.

2:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, mental issue.

3:09 p.m., W. Leggett Street, animal call.

10:57 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, stolen car.

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:33 a.m., 535 Cherry St., suspicious activity.

2:32 p.m., 428 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.

2:46 p.m., 135 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

3:11 p.m., 415 Cole St. #21, investigate complaint.

3:55 p.m., 423 Cedar St., check on welfare.

5:14 pm., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

7:25 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, accident with property damage.

9:13 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of telephone harassment.

Sunday, Sept. 13

8:39 a.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, lost item.

10:06 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

1:17 p.m., Brunell Street at Norfolk and Southern Railroad tracks, suspicious vehicle.

1:58 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, juveniles.

2:39 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, hit-skip accident.

2:48 p.m., 588 Douglas Drive, animal call.

3:25 p.m., 221 E. Willow St, #8, check on welfare.

6:39 p.m., 244 Depot St., fight.

Monday, Sept. 14

7:06 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #140, suspicious activity.

11:20 a.m., 550 W. Linfoot St., Triangular Processing, larceny.

12:42 p.m., 229 Commercial St., All Ohio Ready Mix, open door.

3:42 p.m., 1151 N. Ottokee St., Perfection Finishers, fire.

3:47 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Auto Group, forgery.

4:10 p.m., 437 Marshall St., telephone harassment.

7:31 p.m., 1100 Barney Oldfield Drive, domestic violence.

8:05 p.m., E. Leggett Street, littering.

10:15 p.m., 225 Wabash St., drugs.

10:58 p.m., E. Chestnut Street, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

6:50 a.m., 238 Maple St., animal call.

8:38 a.m., 437 Marshall St., lost item.

12:46 p.m., Orth Road at S. Shoop Avenue, property damage.

3:37 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, check on welfare.

4:59 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, accident with property damage.

8:46 p.m., 437 Marshall St., domestic violence.

11:02 p.m., Third Street at Walnut Street, animal call.