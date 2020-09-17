SHERIFF’S REPORT

Sunday, Sept. 6

6:15 p.m., 113 Fairview St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

7:01 p.m., 152 Church Ave., Tedrow, civil matter.

8:23 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #141, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:02 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, domestic trouble.

Monday, Sept. 7

11:02 a.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., assist other unit.

11:47 a.m., 515 W. Main St., Delta, accident with property damage.

2:28 p.m., 6986 County Road K, Fulton Twp., larceny.

5:59 p.m., 11328 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:30 p.m., County Road 4-3 at County Road N, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

10:30 p.m., 16330 County Road H, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

11:30 p.m., 16330 County Road H, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

4:08 a.m., 114 Eagle St., Lyons, Wilbur-Ellis Co., suspicious activity.

7:39 a.m., County Road K at County Road 16, Dover Twp., injury accident.

12:29 p.m., 4035 Forest Ln., Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

2:42 p.m., 10665 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., Council Oak, investigate complaint.

3:29 p.m., 124 E. Main St., Metamora, United Methodist Church, juveniles.

5:31 p.m., 5828 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., welfare check.

6:53 p.m., 9945 County Road 11, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

1:02 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

6:31 a.m., 4107 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:35 a.m., 17000 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:00 a.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

12:30 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., welfare check.

3:30 p.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, assist other unit.

7:40 p.m., 322 S. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

8:09 p.m., 7435 County Road C, York Twp., unruly juveniles.

Thursday, Sept. 10

2:12 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, accident with property damage.