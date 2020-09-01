SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 20

8:49 a.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

11:02 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, miscellaneous assist.

1:21 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, suspicious vehicle.

2:43 p.m., 8135 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, drunk.

2:44 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road M, Fulton Twp., larceny.

3:05 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #87, Fulton Twp., reckless operation.

3:35 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

6:46 p.m., 8321 County Road NR, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:18 p.m., State Highway 66 at State Highway 2, German Twp., injury accident.

9:14 p.m., 2404 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Friday, Aug. 21

10:43 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

12:06 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:15 p.m., 16111 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., animal call.

4:06 p.m., 17859 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., civil process.

4:39 p.m., 2249 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

5:25 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.

8:42 p.m., 5357 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

9:22 p.m., 13403 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:57 p.m., 26449 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Aug. 22

10:20 a.m., 11043 State Highway 66, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

10:43 a.m., 12521 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., larceny.

7:33 p.m., 8930 State Highway 109, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

10:04 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing at County Road E, Clinton Twp., assist public.

11:35 p.m., 9398 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

11:38 p.m., 12730 County Road L, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Aug. 23

1:23 a.m., 3894 County Road S, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

3:42 a.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, person with a gun.

4:02 a.m., 11372 County Road 10, Pike Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

9:25 a.m., 2255 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., vandalism.

11:57 a.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., White City Restaurant, drunk.

12:24 p.m., 6986 County Road 12, York Twp., welfare check.

12:31 p.m., 22759 U.S. 20A, German Twp., keep the peace.

2:33 p.m., 11700 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

3:32 p.m., 1063 Lee High Drive, Swancreek Twp., welfare check.

Monday, Aug. 24

10:36 a.m., 15603 County Road M, Dover Twp., identity theft.

11:59 a.m., 4888 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:36 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road J, Dover Twp., animal call.

3:33 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.

5:03 p.m., 3418 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.

7:16 p.m., 19100 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:56 p.m., W. Main and S. Maple streets, Fayette, welfare check.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

6:08 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

11:23 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., welfare check.

12:53 p.m., 16111 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., animal call.

3:46 p.m., 5429 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:04 p.m., 204 E. Morenci St., Lyons, harassment.

4:28 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.

4:44 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., injury accident.

4:59 p.m., 6986 County Road 12, York Twp., welfare check.

5:38 p.m., County Road L at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., assist State Highway Patrol.

5:39 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108 #17, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, civil matter.

7:38 p.m., 304 Irene Court, Fayette, civil process.

9:04 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., welfare check.

9:22 p.m., 2035 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., drunk.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

3:32 a.m., 8150 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, larceny.

7:52 a.m., 13324 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., criminal damaging.

11:57 a.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

2:18 p.m., 3781 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:12 p.m., 3148 County Road 23, German Twp., accident with property damage.

8:25 p.m., 12660 County Road L, Pike Twp., identity theft.

9:00 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road H, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:32 p.m., 20470 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

Thursday, Aug. 27

12:42 a.m., 11960 County Road K, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.