SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 13
1:19 p.m., County Road F at County Road 12, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
1:21 p.m., 14441 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.
1:59 p.m., 13276 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:52 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
3:25 p.m., 9750 County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., identity theft.
3:26 p.m., 5560 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
5:01 p.m., 10230 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.
8:08 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, stolen vehicle.
9:47 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #6, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:55 p.m., 22511 U.S. 20A, German Twp., civil matter.
10:16 p.m., 10674 County Road M, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.
Friday, Aug. 14
9:04 a.m., 14900 County Road H #17, Dover Twp. investigate complaint.
11:16 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.
11:44 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.
12:16 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
12:56 p.m., 10204 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:11 p.m., 24890 County Road F, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:51 p.m., 2223 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.
2:56 p.m., County Road M at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
3:47 p.m., 19870 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.
4:31 p.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Western District Court, assist other unit.
5:08 p.m., County Road 19 at U.S. 20, Fulton County, accident with property damage.
5:20 p.m., 3850 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
5:53 p.m., 9362 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
6:03 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St., Lyons, civil matter.
6:36 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.
9:38 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 15
12:36 a.m., 5421 County Road T, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.
4:48 a.m., 5421 County Road T, Amboy Twp., person with a gun.
6:49 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious person.
10:01 a.m., County Road 21-2 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., assist public.
11:13 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, unruly juvenile.
2:44 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, investigate complaint.
3:56 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.
4:25 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #T84, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.
9:45 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:11 p.m., County Road 5 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
11:13 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
Sunday, Aug. 16
1:02 a.m., 9757 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious activity.
1:35 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #494, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, neighbor trouble.
3:17 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #494, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, suspicious activity.
3:38 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #390, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, fight.
7:10 a.m., 11505 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
8:10 a.m., 13394 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., hit-skip accident.
9:43 a.m., 403 Palmwood Ave., Delta, civil process.
9:43 a.m., 1921 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:56 a.m., 2670 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:06 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, unwanted subject.
3:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
7:36 p.m., 400 Commercial St., Pettisville, Bay Back Church, accident with property damage.
8:45 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
9:11 p.m., State Highway 109 at Michigan State Line, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.
11:09 p.m., 12385 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
Monday, Aug. 17
12:19 a.m., 6632 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:07 a.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.
1:17 a.m., 18684 County Road B, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
9:16 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, investigate complaint.
12:51 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
2:43 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
3:13 p.m., 601 N. Gorham St. Suite J, Fayette, harassment.
4:54 p.m., 12100 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.
8:20 p.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:09 p.m., 3380 Circle Drive Suite B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:36 p.m., 6405 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:50 p.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., suicidal threats.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
11:07 a.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
12:09 p.m., 17859 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., civil process.
2:29 p.m., 4549 County Road E #17, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
3:55 p.m., 6060 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
3:56 p.m., 4549 County Road E #16, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
5:18 p.m., 2742 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.
5:23 p.m., 4903 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
6:46 p.m., 4400 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
6:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, suspicious vehicle.
6:55 p.m., 12544 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
8:13 p.m., 12157 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., identity theft.
8:20 p.m., 7562 County Road 11, York Twp., domestic trouble.
9:22 p.m., 3649 County Road 24, German Twp., Yoder & Frey Inc., suspicious vehicle.
10:32 p.m., 14810 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
2:37 a.m., 13461 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:28 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., suspicious person.
9:17 a.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.
12:53 p.m., 12120 County Road D, York Twp., suspicious activity.
5:17 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #43, Fulton Twp., harassment.
6:04 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.
6:04 p.m., 4213 County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:38 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., check on welfare.
7:16 p.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, civil matter.
8:02 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.
8:03 p.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair, disabled vehicle.
9:15 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
9:22 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #24, Delta, check on welfare.