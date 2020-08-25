SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 13

1:19 p.m., County Road F at County Road 12, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

1:21 p.m., 14441 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:59 p.m., 13276 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:52 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

3:25 p.m., 9750 County Road 5-2, Fulton Twp., identity theft.

3:26 p.m., 5560 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

5:01 p.m., 10230 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

8:08 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, stolen vehicle.

9:47 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #6, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:55 p.m., 22511 U.S. 20A, German Twp., civil matter.

10:16 p.m., 10674 County Road M, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

Friday, Aug. 14

9:04 a.m., 14900 County Road H #17, Dover Twp. investigate complaint.

11:16 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

11:44 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

12:16 p.m., 13715 State Hwy. 66 #11, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

12:56 p.m., 10204 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:11 p.m., 24890 County Road F, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:51 p.m., 2223 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

2:56 p.m., County Road M at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

3:47 p.m., 19870 County Road J, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

4:31 p.m., 224 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Fulton County Western District Court, assist other unit.

5:08 p.m., County Road 19 at U.S. 20, Fulton County, accident with property damage.

5:20 p.m., 3850 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

5:53 p.m., 9362 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

6:03 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St., Lyons, civil matter.

6:36 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious person.

9:38 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 15

12:36 a.m., 5421 County Road T, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

4:48 a.m., 5421 County Road T, Amboy Twp., person with a gun.

6:49 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

10:01 a.m., County Road 21-2 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., assist public.

11:13 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, T Mart, unruly juvenile.

2:44 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #23, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, investigate complaint.

3:56 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

4:25 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #T84, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

9:45 p.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 24, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:11 p.m., County Road 5 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:13 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Aug. 16

1:02 a.m., 9757 County Road H, York Twp., suspicious activity.

1:35 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #494, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, neighbor trouble.

3:17 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #494, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, suspicious activity.

3:38 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #390, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, fight.

7:10 a.m., 11505 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:10 a.m., 13394 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:43 a.m., 403 Palmwood Ave., Delta, civil process.

9:43 a.m., 1921 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:56 a.m., 2670 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, unwanted subject.

3:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:36 p.m., 400 Commercial St., Pettisville, Bay Back Church, accident with property damage.

8:45 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:11 p.m., State Highway 109 at Michigan State Line, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

11:09 p.m., 12385 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

Monday, Aug. 17

12:19 a.m., 6632 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:07 a.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., assist other unit.

1:17 a.m., 18684 County Road B, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

9:16 a.m., 604 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, investigate complaint.

12:51 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:43 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

3:13 p.m., 601 N. Gorham St. Suite J, Fayette, harassment.

4:54 p.m., 12100 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

8:20 p.m., County Road C at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:09 p.m., 3380 Circle Drive Suite B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:36 p.m., 6405 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:50 p.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., suicidal threats.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

11:07 a.m., 3701 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:09 p.m., 17859 County Road MN, Chesterfield Twp., civil process.

2:29 p.m., 4549 County Road E #17, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:55 p.m., 6060 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:56 p.m., 4549 County Road E #16, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

5:18 p.m., 2742 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

5:23 p.m., 4903 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:46 p.m., 4400 County Road M, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

6:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, suspicious vehicle.

6:55 p.m., 12544 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

8:13 p.m., 12157 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., identity theft.

8:20 p.m., 7562 County Road 11, York Twp., domestic trouble.

9:22 p.m., 3649 County Road 24, German Twp., Yoder & Frey Inc., suspicious vehicle.

10:32 p.m., 14810 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., larceny.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

2:37 a.m., 13461 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:28 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., suspicious person.

9:17 a.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

12:53 p.m., 12120 County Road D, York Twp., suspicious activity.

5:17 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #43, Fulton Twp., harassment.

6:04 p.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:04 p.m., 4213 County Road S, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:38 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:16 p.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, civil matter.

8:02 p.m., 10467 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:03 p.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck & Trailer Repair, disabled vehicle.

9:15 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

9:22 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #24, Delta, check on welfare.