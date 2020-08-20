WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 5
1:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #51, abandoned vehicle.
4:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.
6:10 p.m., 1015 W. Leggett St., Ironwood Golf Course, fire.
7:12 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #1, 911 hang-up.
7:17 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #1, 911 hang-up.
Thursday, Aug. 6
11:24 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, check on welfare.
12:11 p.m., 320 Sycamore St., accident with property damage.
1:02 p.m., 335 Royal Bounty Lane, family trouble.
4:28 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
6:13 p.m., 337 S. Shoop Ave., larceny.
7:56 p.m., Cedar Street at Walnut Street, fireworks.
9:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.
11:31 p.m., 616 E. Chestnut St.., suspicious activity.
11:58 p.m., 252 W. Chestnut St., harassment.
Friday, Aug. 7
11:46 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #82, 911 hang-up.
12:34 p.m., 682 Elm St., abandoned vehicle.
1:33 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., check on welfare.
4:04 p.m., 453 E. Elm St., larceny.
5:38 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., Anytime Fitness, accident with property damage.
8:19 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #8, investigate complaint.
Saturday, Aug. 8
12:02 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.
12:43 a.m., 15207 Union Cemetery, suspicious activity.
2:22 p.m., 738 Fairway Drive #14, suspicious person.
9:31 p.m., 404 N. Brunell St., larceny.
Sunday, Aug. 9
10:16 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found cell phone.
12:30 p.m., 402 N. Brunell St., open door.
12:56 p.m., W. Leggett Street, juveniles.
5:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, drugs.
5:29 p.m., 208 Madison St., check on welfare.
6:03 p.m., E. Oak Street at Howard Street, found heart bracelet.
11:03 p.m., 140 N. Maplewood St., check on welfare.
11:28 p.m., 423 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.
11:42 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Auto Group, suspicious vehicle.
Monday, Aug. 10
2:09 p.m., 242 Monroe St., unruly juvenile.
4:32 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.
4:54 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
3:23 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
3:25 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, accident with property damage.
6:05 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.
7:23 p.m., W. Leggett Street, 911 hang-up.
8:59 p.m., 317 N. Fulton St., accident with property damage.
9:35 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1008, check on welfare.
9:56 p.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, juveniles.
11:07 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, check on welfare.