WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, Aug. 5

1:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #51, abandoned vehicle.

4:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.

6:10 p.m., 1015 W. Leggett St., Ironwood Golf Course, fire.

7:12 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #1, 911 hang-up.

7:17 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #1, 911 hang-up.

Thursday, Aug. 6

11:24 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, check on welfare.

12:11 p.m., 320 Sycamore St., accident with property damage.

1:02 p.m., 335 Royal Bounty Lane, family trouble.

4:28 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.

6:13 p.m., 337 S. Shoop Ave., larceny.

7:56 p.m., Cedar Street at Walnut Street, fireworks.

9:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of larceny.

11:31 p.m., 616 E. Chestnut St.., suspicious activity.

11:58 p.m., 252 W. Chestnut St., harassment.

Friday, Aug. 7

11:46 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #82, 911 hang-up.

12:34 p.m., 682 Elm St., abandoned vehicle.

1:33 p.m., 288 E. Linfoot St., check on welfare.

4:04 p.m., 453 E. Elm St., larceny.

5:38 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., Anytime Fitness, accident with property damage.

8:19 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #8, investigate complaint.

Saturday, Aug. 8

12:02 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.

12:43 a.m., 15207 Union Cemetery, suspicious activity.

2:22 p.m., 738 Fairway Drive #14, suspicious person.

9:31 p.m., 404 N. Brunell St., larceny.

Sunday, Aug. 9

10:16 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, found cell phone.

12:30 p.m., 402 N. Brunell St., open door.

12:56 p.m., W. Leggett Street, juveniles.

5:13 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, drugs.

5:29 p.m., 208 Madison St., check on welfare.

6:03 p.m., E. Oak Street at Howard Street, found heart bracelet.

11:03 p.m., 140 N. Maplewood St., check on welfare.

11:28 p.m., 423 Mattera Drive, 911 hang-up.

11:42 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Don’s Auto Group, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, Aug. 10

2:09 p.m., 242 Monroe St., unruly juvenile.

4:32 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

4:54 p.m., 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Marathon Gas, 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

3:23 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.

3:25 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1000, accident with property damage.

6:05 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Airport Highway, accident with property damage.

7:23 p.m., W. Leggett Street, 911 hang-up.

8:59 p.m., 317 N. Fulton St., accident with property damage.

9:35 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1008, check on welfare.

9:56 p.m., W. Linfoot Street at N. Ottokee Street, juveniles.

11:07 p.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, check on welfare.