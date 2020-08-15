SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 30

8:30 a.m., 15915 County Road E, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

10:19 a.m., 15186 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., breaking and entering.

10:53 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

11:14 a.m., 15609 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., breaking and entering.

11:28 a.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

12:21 p.m., County Road 11 at County Road E, York Twp., assault.

1:12 p.m., 271 Mill St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

3:16 p.m., 2505 County Road S, Amboy Twp., larceny.

6:44 p.m., 114 1/2 S. Main St., Swanton, civil matter.

7:13 p.m., 6363 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:36 p.m., 13680 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., breaking and entering.

9:35 p.m., 13620 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., breaking and entering.

Friday, July 31

12:16 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, suspicious person.

5 a.m., 12084 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:58 a.m., 14850 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:51 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 21, German Twp., suspicious person.

7:12 a.m., 11632 County Road J, Pike Twp., stolen vehicle.

11:21 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, juveniles.

12:10 p.m., 10144 County Road J, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

12:58 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

1:58 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road H, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

2:33 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, reckless operation.

5:26 p.m., 11018 County Road J, Pike Twp., larceny.

6:12 p.m., 619 Beech St., Wauseon, civil process.

8 p.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:01 p.m., 4549 County Road E #4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

9:01 p.m., N. Main Street at Church Street, Swanton, unruly juvenile.

9:37 p.m., Swanton Street at W. Main Street, Metamora, hit-skip accident.

10:40 p.m., 219 E. Main St., Metamora, vandalism.

11:13 p.m., 18137 County Road D, Clinton Twp., telephone harassment.

Saturday, Aug. 1

12:08 p.m., 4850 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

6:01 p.m., County Road F at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Aug. 2

11:52 a.m., 13403 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

8:07 p.m., 600 Main St. #6, Delta, investigate complaint.

9:34 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:27 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

10:53 p.m., 4549 County Road E #47, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

Monday, Aug. 3

8:49 a.m., 12991 County Road 10, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

9:37 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 20, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:14 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

12:59 p.m., 10986 County Road M, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

3:36 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

4:33 p.m., 9605 County Road M, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

7:09 p.m., 12435 County Road 10, Pike Twp., stolen vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

9:08 a.m., County Road D at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

12:24 p.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108 #50, Clinton Twp., harassment.

3:47 p.m., 10862 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., breaking and entering.

5:23 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:50 p.m., 6443 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:22 p.m., 8443 County Road D, York Twp., civil matter.

6:55 p.m., 12040 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., larceny.

7:09 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

7:29 p.m., 6271 County Road 1-1, Swancreeek Twp., suspicious activity.

7:46 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:23 p.m., 2178 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:54 p.m., 4546 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

9:49 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

2:30 a.m., 12958 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

2:35 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:41 a.m., 11512 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

11:54 a.m., 111 Hinkle St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

5:29 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

6:03 p.m., 8923 County Road 18 Suite C, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

7 p.m., 15442 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:29 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Aug. 6

2:03 a.m., 10271 County Road K, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

2:24 a.m., 9109 County Road 17-3, Dover Twp., Tedrow Auto Wrecking, suspicious vehicle.