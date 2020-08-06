SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 23

9:09 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, assist public.

9:32 a.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

10:58 a.m., S. Main Street at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Swanton, identity theft.

2:15 p.m., 3901 Briar Lane, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:59 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

4:45 p.m., 11328 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., road blocked.

4:51 p.m., 12706 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:29 p.m., 4500 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:57 p.m., 1193 Lee High Drive, Swancreek Twp., accident with property.

7:36 p.m., 10044 County Road 14, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:23 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., check on welfare.

9:31 p.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

9:44 p.m., U.S. 127 at County Road S, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

10:04 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Turnpike Shell, hit-skip accident.

10:36 p.m., County Road K at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., person with a gun.

Friday, July 24

1:27 a.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, suspicious vehicle.

9:38 a.m., 6767 County Road 9, North Star Bluescope Steel, assist public.

10:30 a.m., 1077 County Road D at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:54 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:20 p.m., 3830 Birdsong Lane, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:10 p.m., 3610 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Saturday, July 25

12:19 a.m., 412 N. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.

12:52 a.m., 7396 County Road H, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

6:22 a.m., County Road 17 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., livestock on roadway.

1:29 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 1078, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, suspicious activity.

3:30 p.m., County Road L at County Road 1, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

4:22 p.m., 117 Sawmill Road, Lyons, domestic trouble.

6:49 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious activity.

7:02 p.m., 11629 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:53 p.m., 12399 County Road 13, Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

9:03 p.m., 8084 County Road 6-2, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:21 p.m., 13330 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., disorderly conduct.

Sunday, July 26

2:59 a.m., 8483 County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., Delta Raceway, check on welfare.

10:13 a.m., 5361 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:25 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, injury accident.

2:12 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

7:46 p.m., 4514 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

8:02 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

9:05 p.m., 6068 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

9:49 p.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., unruly juveniles.

10:05 p.m., 2100 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., Shiloh Christian Church.

Monday, July 27

12:21 a.m., 2208 County Road 24, German Twp., accident with property damage.

1 a.m., 12825 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

4:38 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., livestock on roadway.

10:19 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

2:16 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, unruly juvenile.

3:31 p.m., 5083 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

5:22 p.m., State Highway 108 a County Road H, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

5:40 p.m., Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., injury accident.

6:12 p.m., 5366 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., larceny.

6:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

7:02 p.m., County Road H at County Road 14, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

Tuesday, July 28

12:16 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #223, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, larceny.

2:58 a.m., County Road 21 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:38 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

3:10 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, investigate complaint.

3:12 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

3:23 p.m., County Road 12 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., road blocked.

3:45 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:37 p.m., 4154 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., civil matter.

4:39 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:58 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road E, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:21 p.m., 16649 County Road TU, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

6:27 p.m., 1415 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

8:05 p.m., 407 S. Lincoln St., Archbold, civil matter.

8:24 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, check on welfare.

8:47 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:26 p.m., 9515 County Road S, Royalton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, July 29

9:25 a.m., 25645 County Road D, German Twp., injury accident.

10:26 a.m., 21351 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

11:58 a.m., 25620 County Road L, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.

2:36 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, keep the peace.

3:35 p.m., 1556 County Road M, Fulton Twp., stolen vehicle.

5:43 p.m., 9016 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

5:53 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., injury accident.

6:57 p.m., 6868 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

8:22 p.m., 6460 County Road 5-2 Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

8:31 p.m., 3094 Woodside Drive, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:08 p.m., County Road 21-3 at County Road B, German Twp., accident with property damage.