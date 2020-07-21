COURTHOUSE NEWS

Marriage Licenses

Christopher A. Stanton, 45, Wauseon, construction, and Kelly J. Demaline, 43, Wauseon, waitress.

Dylan L. Zimmerman, 21, Delta, independent contractor, and Samantha M. Bullock, 22, Delta, independent contractor.

Joseph A. Bandeen 33, Wauseon,, City of Wauseon, and Dawn M. Belford, 45, Wauseon, City of Wauseon.

Cody D. Spiess, 22, Delta, concrete, and Katelyn R. Schrock, 25, Delta, COTA/L.

Scott M. Price, 43, Fayette, painter, and Christina M. Forille, 43, Fayette, labor.

Chad A. Miller, 42, Fayette, manufacturing engineer, and Amanda J. Sinks, 40, Fayette, radiologic technologist.

Kyle J. Townsend, 25, Adrian, Mich., teacher, and Alora Faye Lynn DeLaney, 19, Archbold, factory worker.

Gerald J. Mack, 42, Swanton, designer, and Sarah L. Sieja, 41, Swanton, homemaker.

Ivan E. Zenk Jr., 48, Lyons, port plant supervisor, and Michelle L. Black, 48, Lyons, dental assistant.

Robert B. Robertson, 39, Wauseon, disabled, and Charlene S. Montes, 33, Wauseon, STNA.

Derek J. Hartzler, 22, Castorland, N.Y., residential foreman, and Hannah F. Groeneweg, 22, Archbold, garden center manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Joann McGhee to Matthew Mason, 317 Dodge St., Swanton, $206,000.

Jaime Rodriquez to Aaron M. and Carie M. Simon, 23597 County Road N, Fayette, $75,000.

Sarah M. and Thomas F. Weiland to Craig Bailey, 5480 County Road 20, Archbold, $249,000.

Micah R. and Sarah M. Frankenfield to Shawn W. and Amy Beaverson, 24584 County Road B, Archbold, $200,000.

Michael K. and Barbara J. Short to Kent and Carrie Stamm, 108 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold, $78,375.

Kent and Carrie Stamm to Collin Vollmar, 108 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold, $165,000.

Swanton Care Realty LLC to Swanton Valley Realty LLC, 401 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, U.S. 20A, Swanton, $6,037,500.

James R. and Lynn P. Napolski to Steven E. II and April M. Welch, 1560 County Road B, Swanton, $330,000.

Jane F. Fielitz, trustee, to Tim Rupp LLC, 809 West St., 811 West St., Archbold, $275,000.

Kevin L. Morton, trustee, to Danielle B. Welch, 209 Wilson St., Archbold, $130,000.

Dexter M. and Susan M. Gensolin to Jane Bruner, 19310 Mallard Run, Wauseon, $300,000.

John and Sue Samberg to Gerald L. Laroe and Diane L. Artrip, 3131 Counthy Road 1, Swanton, $110,000.

Bryan D. McCance to Dustin M. McCance and Taylor E. Knapp, County Road 13, 12820 County Road K, Wauseon, $160,000.

Debra A. Short, successor trustee, to Joshua C. and Kelsi N. Ross, $185,000.

Jason M. Martz to Ashley B. and Daniel L. Kendall, 903 W. Holland St., Archbold, $145,000.

Jonathan D. Keigwin to Ryan and Melinda Smith, 3449 Circle Drive, Delta, $153,000.

Gary D. and Sue A. Forrest to James R. and Jennifer M. Forrest, 2745 County Road H, Swanton, $94,000.

Gilbert Jr. and Laura C. Ramirez to Craig Collins and Gayline Diller, 1140 Lee High Drive, Swanton, $239,900.

Duane K. Fielitz, trustee, to Dixie Henricks Properties LLC, 908 Stryker St., Archbold, $550,000.

Benjamin M. and Stack G. Pennington to Jessica L. Schultz, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $66,000.