SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 11

1:53 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:42 p.m., 14461 County Road C, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:53 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:51 p.m., 1459 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

8:31 p.m., 18041 County Road DE, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:40 p.m., 4730 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

9:58 p.m., 13601 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., neighbor trouble.

Friday, June 12

5:52 a.m., County Road 17 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:29 a.m., 7980 County Road 12, York Twp., assist public.

7:00 a.m., 7227 County Road D, York Twp., burglary.

11:20 a.m., 14959 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., domestic violence.

12:24 p.m., 2454 County Road 10, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:09 p.m., 14700 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., alarm drop.

4:21 p.m., 13731 County Road L, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

5:51 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 5, Amboy Twp., hit skip accident.

6:15 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:41 p.m., 6380 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

7:38 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #LT 7, York Twp., Camelot South Estates, mental.

8:35 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, investigate complaint.

10:29 p.m., 26959 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., juveniles.

10:42 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:52 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic trouble.

Saturday, June 13

4:06 a.m., 4904 County Road 21, German Twp., alarm drop.

4:09 a.m., 506 S. Fayette St., Fayette, suspicious person.

7:50 a.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, larceny in progress.

8:29 a.m., 12690 County Road 10-3, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:04 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

3:24 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #39, Clinton Twp., Buckeye Mobile Homes, hit skip accident.

3:41 p.m., 15511 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., alarm drop.

4:48 p.m., 122 S. Adrian St., Lyons, civil matter.

9:39 p.m., 2083 County Road N, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:08 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., accident with property damage.

10:24 p.m., 6325 County Road L, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, June 14

2:49 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:24 p.m., County Road F at County Road 11, York Twp., larceny.

2:18 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road F, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:08 p.m., County Road E at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., possible OVI.

6:34 p.m., 13715 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., Riviere Trailer Court, investigate complaint.

9:04 p.m., 16480 County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:02 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., Country Court Mobile Home Park, fireworks complaint.

10:09 p.m., County Road 16 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, June 15

11:26 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., keep the peace.

1:51 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

4:24 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, civil matter.

6:41 p.m., 27138 County Road S, Gorham Twp., domestic violence.

11:41 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 25-2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, June 16

12:10 a.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #18, Swancreek Twp., Country Court Mobile Home Park, assault.

8:44 a.m., 122 N. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juveniles.

10:55 a.m., 8855 County Road K, Pike Twp., larceny.

11:50 a.m., 9982 County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

12:54 p.m., 11470 County Road 11, Pike Twp., animal call.

8:44 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #11, Fayette, domestic violence.

Wednesday, June 17

7:26 a.m., 11050 County Road 17, Dover Twp., burglary.

9:44 a.m., 4295 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

11:22 a.m., 12201 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., welfare check.

12:11 p.m., 4295 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

12:52 p.m., 3293 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:52 p.m., 411 W. Morenci St., Lyons, suspicious person.

4:24 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road J, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:48 p.m., 3988 County Road H, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:00 p.m., 114 W. Main St., Metamora, Mike’s Repair, alarm drop.

6:45 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

8:20 p.m., 4151 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., vandalism.

10:02 p.m., 22457 County Road F, German Twp., harassment.

10:15 p.m., County Road D at County Road 22, German Twp., possible OVI.

Thursday, June 18

1:21 a.m., 1220 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:31 a.m., County Road L at County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.