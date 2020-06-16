SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, June 4

8:39 a.m., 5363 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

9:16 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #14, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:40 a.m., 5030 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:42 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, civil matter.

12:06 p.m., 6347 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

12:18 p.m., 2453 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

1:58 p.m., County Road EF at County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

3:41 p.m., 2148 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Dollar General, assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:43 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, investigate complaint.

4:45 p.m., Henry County Road 4 at Henry County Road W, Washington Twp., assist other unit.

5:56 p.m., 5070 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Big Buffalo Pawn Shop, investigate complaint.

8:19 p.m., County Road H at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:25 p.m., 2334 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:06 p.m., County Road B at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

10:42 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road E, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:29 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

Friday, June 5

2:10 a.m., 21425 U.S. 20A, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:42 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

8:39 a.m., 3850 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:39 a.m., 5231 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

1:44 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #9, Fulton Twp., breaking and entering.

3:01 p.m., 14900 County Road H #23, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

3:30 p.m., 12679 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

3:33 p.m., 15028 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

4:13 p.m., 1236 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

5:36 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:01 p.m., 9338 County Road J, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

7:22 p.m., 10643 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

7:57 p.m., 7150 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., Messer Gasses, hazardous spill.

8:10 p.m., 15103 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

10:37 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

Saturday, June 6

2:24 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 911 hang-up.

6:13 a.m., 2800 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:19 a.m., 3354 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:26 a.m., 5168 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:25 a.m., 4549 County Road E #25, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

4:51 p.m., 2980 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:08 p.m., 3293 Circle Drive Suite A, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

8:24 p.m., 9338 County Road J, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

9:47 p.m., 118 E. Main St., Fayette, Fayette Fire/EMS, accident with property damage.

10:49 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

11:53 p.m., 23660 County Road D, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, June 7

12:01 a.m., 15800 County Road 7, Amboy Twp., mental issue.

1:25 a.m., 21104 U.S. 20A, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:36 a.m., 5086 County Road 9, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

6 a.m., 16880 County Road K, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

10:21 a.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

1:28 p.m., 1920 County Road U, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.

3:17 p.m., 7433 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., animal call.

6:34 p.m., 9971 County Road 1, Fulton Twp., harassment.

Monday, June 8

9:30 a.m., 16163 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., civil process.

10:24 a.m., 109 E. Main St., Metamora, suspicious vehicle.

11:01 a.m., 15850 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

12:02 p.m., 9306 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Waste, larceny.

12:48 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

2:26 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

2:32 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 26, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:16 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., injury accident.

4:09 p.m., 2706 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:23 p.m., 4550 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., K&G Auto, criminal damaging.

5:09 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #12, Fayette, keep the peace.

5:13 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

5:27 p.m., 12500 U.S. 20A, York Twp., larceny.

6:12 p.m., 3810 Briar Lane, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

7:07 p,m., County Road 16 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp. road blocked.

7:13 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, larceny.

8:11 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, domestic violence.

8:22 p.m., 8721 County Road 11, Pike Twp., vandalism.

9:47 p.m., 4029 County Road 15, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

10:09 p.m., 14639 County Road ST, Chesterfield Twp., assist public.

Tuesday, June 9

1:08 a.m., 16740 County Road 1-3, Royalton Twp., Lyons LP Gas, suspicious vehicle.

5:17 a.m., County Road N at State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., suspicious person.

6:01 a.m., 4600 County Road 9, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:18 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road M, Gorham Twp., injury accident.

10:07 a.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:38 a.m., 6351 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

12 p.m., 7546 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

12:46 p.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

12:49 p.m., 4550 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., K&G Auto, suspicious activity.

2:11 p.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

8:51 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #18, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic violence.

Wednesday, June 10

12:21 a.m., 17145 County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

12:49 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, disorderly conduct.

11:06 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

1:32 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 11, York Twp., traffic offense.

1:44 p.m., 275 Maple St., Metamora, identity theft.

3 p.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Job and Family Services, investigate complaint.

3:40 p.m., 3781 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., miscellaneous assist.

5:10 p.m., 8300 County Road L, Pike Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

6:19 p.m., 5030 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

6:41 p.m., 3371 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:59 p.m., 367 W. Main St., Metamora, suspicious person.

Thursday, June 11

2:25 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:41 a.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., wires/pole/tree down.