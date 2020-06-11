SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 14

9 a.m., 7255 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Swanton Cemetery, motorcycle/ATV complaint.

9:45 a.m., 18442 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., suspicious activity.

2:56 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #17, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:48 p.m., 13145 State Hwy. 109, Royalton Twp., identity theft.

5:30 p.m., E. Leggett Street at S. Oakwood Street, Wauseon, disable vehicle.

5:49 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:13 p.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., assist public.

6:18 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, assist other unit.

6:36 p.m., 8240 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

9:38 p.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck and Trailer Repair, suspicious activity.

11:30 p.m., County Road L at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, May 15

1:37 a.m., 19484 U.S. 20A, German Twp., check on welfare.

4:30 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

11:26 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:43 p.m., 12407 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:35 p.m., 11275 County Road 20-1, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

5:21 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #438, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

5:21 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #255, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, 911 hang-up.

6:27 p.m., 16111 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:08 p.m., 242 Front St., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

7:14 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, Country Corral, harassment.

9:42 p.m., County Road G at County Road 24-3, German Twp., suspicious activity.

10:09 p.m., County Road K at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, May 16

3:22 a.m., 109 Oak St., Swanton, suicidal threats.

7:28 a.m., 2855 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

9:02 a.m., 8161 County Road 10, Pike Twp., special detail.

12:19 p.m., 11820 County Road L, Pike Twp., CC’s Backyard Nursery, animal call.

6:08 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

8:14 p.m., 4333 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:15 p.m., 9982 County Road 14, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, May 17

12:36 a.m., County Road 6 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:33 a.m., 127 Marshall Drive, Swanton, domestic violence.

9:34 a.m., 3497 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:46 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

12:28 p.m., County Road G at County Road 27, German Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:13 p.m., 4890 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

2:18 p.m., 7669 County Road F, York Twp., injury accident.

2:46 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, civil matter.

5:57 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., reckless operation.

6:17 p.m., County Road A at County Road 7, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

9:11 p.m., 15819 County Road D, Clinton Twp., civil matter.

Monday, May 18

2:20 a.m., County Road E at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:29 a.m., 5160 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

1:12 p.m., County Road L at County Road 18, Dover Twp., injury accident.

2:43 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., civil matter.

4:48 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., U.S. 20 Main Stop, reckless operation.

6:52 p.m., U.S. 20 at U.S. 127, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

7:59 p.m., 15206 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., harassment.

10:32 p.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, accident with property damage.

11:41 p.m., County Road 25-2 at Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

Tuesday, May 19

1:09 a.m., 16727 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., criminal damaging.

3:53 a.m., County Road 8 at County Road M, Pike Twp., road blocked.

7:06 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #128, Wauseon, assist other unit.

9:11 a.m., County Road 19 at State Highway 2, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:13 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., reckless operation.

12:29 p.m., unknown location, civil matter.

3:25 p.m., 13328 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

5:37 p.m., 11901 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

7:49 p.m., 16355 County Road M, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:12 p.m., 11643 County Road 14, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

9:15 p.m., 11120 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

Wednesday, May 20

1:06 a.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., vandalism.

2:09 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

5:46 a.m., County Road L at County Road 14, Dover Twp., animal call.

9:37 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

10:32 a.m., 8319 State Hwy. 108 #125, Dover Twp., Days Inn, check on welfare.

11;09 a.m., 22172 County Road F, German Twp., suicidal threats.

11:21 a.m., 11418 County Road L, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

11:42 a.m., 9770 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

12:06 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 25, German Twp., disorderly conduct.

1:30 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #519, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, investigate complaint.

1:33 p.m., 1517 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

3:29 p.m., 124 W. Main St., Metamora, Faith Lutheran Church, disabled vehicle.

4:24 p.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, hit-skip accident.

7:32 p.m., County Road D at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, York Twp., check on welfare.

7:50 p.m., County Road 17 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:17 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, May 21

3:50 a.m., 12207 County Road C, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

6 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:17 a.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.