SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, May 21
1:43 p.m., 229 N. Main St., Swanton, assist other unit.
4:38 p.m., 13200 Deer Run, Clinton Twp., alarm drop.
4:56 p.m., 292 E. Dame St., Pettisville, reckless operation.
9:43 p.m., 1800 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
10:04 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road H, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.
Friday, May 22
3:13 a.m., 4740 County Road 11, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:27 a.m., 10400 County Road 17, Dover Twp., larceny.
10:45 a.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.
1:44 p.m., County Road J at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., injury accident.
1:49 p.m., 10400 County Road 17, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
4:00 p.m., 425 Swanton St., Metamora, suspicious person.
5:00 p.m., 2825 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
5:22 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Circle K, disabled vehicle.
6:54 p.m., 320 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.
8:28 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, assault.
8:40 p.m., State Highway 66 at Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:00 p.m., 424 E. Main St., Fayette, Eagle Car Wash, possible OVI.
10:11 p.m., 8520 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.
10:27 p.m., 7755 State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., Championship Power Sports, accident with property damage.
Saturday, May 23
12:31 a.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #40, York Twp., Camelot South Estates, unwanted subject.
1:15 a.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious activity.
10:10 a.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road MN, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:13 a.m., 5141 Rainbow Drive, Swancreek Twp., civil process.
11:10 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., reckless operation.
11:57 a.m., 1854 County Road 9, York Twp., civil process.
12:53 p.m., 5299 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.
3:37 p.m., 320 E. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.
Sunday, May 24
12:14 a.m., 3195 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.
1:37 a.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
8:50 a.m., 8153 State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., alarm drop.
10:07 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., injury accident.
12:55 p.m.,14596 State Highway 64, Amboy Twp., alarm drop.
2:16 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker Automotive Specialties, alarm drop.
2:45 p.m., 2097 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:48 p.m., 15950 County Road 10, Royalton Twp., missing person.
7:02 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.
7:13 p.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker Automotive Specialties, alarm drop.
8:11 p.m., 20692 County Road T, Gorham Twp., unruly juveniles.
8:18 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, motorcycle/ATV complaint
9:04 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, 911 hang-up.
Monday, May 25
12:21 a.m., 15510 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
12:56 p.m., 230 W. Main St., Metamora, burglary.
1:28 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary, alarm drop.
6:00 p.m., 8910 Brookside Lane, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:54 p.m., 9327 County Road 16, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:20 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaac Walton League, 911 hang-up.
8:28 p.m., 22333 County Road L, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, May 26
8:28 a.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., civil matter.
8:53 a.m., 2695 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
10:57 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
1:08 p.m., 9265 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
6:09 p.m., 14400 U.S 20A, Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply, alarm drop.
6:13 p.m., 13706 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., identity theft.
7:22 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.
8:34 p.m., 4010 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
9:02 p.m., 14562 County Road D, Clinton Twp., road blocked.
9:57 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., harassment.
10:13 p.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., civil matter.
11:30 p.m., 601 N. Gorham St Suite: D, Fayette, fight.
Wednesday, May 27
10:06 a.m., 7758 County Road C, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:39 a.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:58 a.m., 4520 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
12:02 p.m., 9360 County Road 10, Pike Twp., investigate complaint.
12:57 p.m., 15545 County Road 4-3 Suite: ECTOR, Amboy Twp., domestic trouble.
1:22 p.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.
3:30 p.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disorderly conduct.
4:00 p.m., 13497 State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.
6:36 p.m., 6854 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist public.
7:43 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #49, York Twp., neighbor trouble.
9:18 p.m., 8370 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
9:49 p.m., 12124 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
Thursday, May 28
12:51 a.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
2:18 a.m., County Road 5-1 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
5:23 a.m., 8770 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Soil & Water, suspicious vehicle.
5:29 a.m., County Road L at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., injury accident.