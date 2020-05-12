SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 30

8:32 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, accident with property damage.

9:38 a.m., 1182 County Road U, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

10:50 a.m., 6290 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:51 p.m., 5379 County Road L, Fulton Twp., identity theft.

4:48 p.m., 113 E. Morenci St. Suite B, Lyons, check on welfare.

9:55 p.m., County Road U at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, May 1

3:26 p.m., 15010 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

3:51 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unruly juveniles.

5:29 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

7:32 p.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, investigate complaint.

10:15 p.m., 115 Linden St., Lyons, check on welfare.

Saturday, May 2

12:05 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp.,

12:56 a.m., 9398 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

3:48 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

1:18 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:36 p.m., County Road L at County Road 21, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7 p.m., 36 Spring St., Tedrow, reckless operation.

7:22 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #116, Fulton Twp., neighbor trouble.

Sunday, May 3

12:37 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:06 a.m., 9526 U.S. 20A, York Twp., assault.

3:15 a.m., 22320 County Road F, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:25 a.m., County Road L at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:05 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road L, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

4:41 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 22, German Twp., accident with property damage.

5:30 p.m., County Road 23 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

5:47 p.m., 4549 County Road E #15, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:01 p.m., 26076 County Road J, Franklin Twp., Jr.’s Trucking and Towing, suspicious vehicle.

7:07 p.m., 10426 County Road 21, Franklin Twp., harassment.

Monday, May 4

6:20 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:40 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, criminal damaging.

10:24 a.m., 16450 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

1:31 p.m., 6972 County Road M, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, May 5

12:40 a.m., 5609 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., check on welfare.

8:19 a.m., 7484 U.S 20, Royalton Twp., suspicious person.

11:57 a.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

2:07 p.m., 1730 County Road L, Fulton Twp., harassment.

2:37 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

3:17 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., US 20 Main Stop, K-9 Unit.

3:24 p.m., 12977 State Hwy. 109, Pike Twp., civil matter.

4:08 p.m., 23570 County Road N, Gorham Twp., larceny.

6:04 p.m., 11971 County Road L, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:02 p.m., 15353 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, May 6

1:06 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

5:50 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

8:11 a.m., 316 Harvest Lane, Metamora, civil matter.

9:14 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:17 p.m., 26618 County Road T, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, May 7

3:19 a.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, suspicious person.

3:28 a.m., 25392 County Road F, German Twp., 911 hang-up.