COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Sarahanne L. Dauwalter, Delta, vs. Sherry T. Dauwalter, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

U.S. Bank National Association, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Joyce A. Reed, Delta, foreclosure.

John M. Shriver, Swanton, vs. Jennifer J. Shriver, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Jill Bratton, Delta, vs. Michael Bratton, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Cecilia Lavia, Archbold, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold, worker’s compensation.

Shaffer Centennial Farm LLC, Metamora, vs. The Ohio and Morenci Railroad, Columbus, Ohio, other civil.

Paul Rade, Swanton, vs. Terri Manuel, Swanton, other civil.

Beverly S. Riley, Archbold, vs. Jaycee J. Riley, Nunnelly, Tenn., termination of marriage with children.

Michelle R. Schweinhagen, Wauseon, vs. David F. Schweinhagen, Archbold, termination of marriage with children.

Steven Bender, Wauseon, vs. Black Swamp Contracting LLC, Wauseon, other civil.

Tyrah Siebert, Metamora, vs. Austin Siebert, Chillicothe, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Charity D. McGuire, Wauseon, vs. Justin McGuire, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Steven T. Holley Jr., Swanton, vs. Tiffany R. Holley, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Ben Eichner, Geneva, Ind., vs. Natalie Pallitta, Swanton, other civil.

Real Estate Transfers

Donald C. and Rose E. Sweet to Ronald E. and Carol A. Howard, 231 Woodland Ave., Swanton, $160,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to My Great Escape LLC, 12 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $23,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to My Great Escape LLC, 10 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $23,000.

Berneta K. and Douglas P. Volz to Jason R. and Gina L. Howard, County Road M and County Road 5, Delta, $120,000.

James S. Wyse, successor trustee, to Melvin L. Holsinger and Patricia A. Coulon, 903 Monterey Court, Archbold, $194,000.

Hearth Home Builders LLC to David M. and Christine M. Menard, 4393 County Road 2, Swanton, $293,500.

Michael S. II and Brook N. Shumer to Joe and Joy Lopez, 22 Hawthorne Drive, Delta, $174,000.

Frank H. Himelhan to Nicole J. Stinner, State Highway 108, Wauseon, $17,500.

Victoria S. Lindley to Zeesky LLC, 206 West St., Archbold, $55,000.

Zeesky LLC to Zeesky LLC, 206 West St., Archbold, $55,000.

Southwood Falls LLC to Dorothy L. Joyner, 14 Cascade Lane, Delta, $27,900.