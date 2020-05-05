COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Bobbie Burke, Defiance, vs. Ruth Morales, Wauseon, other civil.

Madison Lulfs, Wauseon, vs. Eric Parker Jr., Wauseon, other civil.

Sarahanne L. Dauwalter, Delta, vs. Sherry T. Dauwalter, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

U.S. Bank National Association, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Joyce A. Reed, Delta, foreclosure.

John M. Shriver, Swanton, vs. Jennifer J. Shriver, Swanton, termination of marriage without children.

Jill Bratton, Delta, vs. Michael Bratton, Delta, termination of marriage without children.

Celilia Lavia, Archbold, vs. Sauder Woodworking Co., Archbold, worker’s compensation.

Real Estate Transfers

James M. Allen to Clark Andrew, 3725 County Road 4, Swanton, $24,000.

Lorin N. Crawford to Kyle E. Smith, 508 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $129,999.

Karin L. Price to Rosemary Bost, 732 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon, $162,000.

Stacey A. Harmon to Richard and Peggy Harmon, 17020 County Road H, Wauseon, $135,000.

Michell M. Coffelt to James W. and Tiffany Penix, 425 E. Oak St., Wauseon, $136,900.