SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 23

10:14 a.m., 2240 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

1:07 p.m., 3401 Circle Drive, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

2:33 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

2:45 p.m., 2445 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:55 p.m., 14707 County Road J, Dover Twp., Brown Bag, civil matter.

6:11 p.m., 1187 Apache Drive, Wauseon, civil process.

6:30 p.m., 13613 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp. neighbor trouble.

8:39 p.m., 4465 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

Friday, April 24

2:10 a.m., County Road 25 at County Road B, German Twp., accident with property damage.

2:01 p.m., 4268 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:58 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 198 #14, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.

4:17 p.m., 26004 U.S. 20A, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:45 p.m., 6740 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:07 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:35 p.m., 4549 County Road D #15, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

8:43 p.m., 5954 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, April 25

6:56 a.m., 13331 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., criminal damaging.

11 a.m., 15770 County Road M, Chesterfield Twp., criminal damaging.

12:03 p.m., 6854 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

12:37 p.m., 113 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Viking Pizzeria, investigate complaint.

6:45 p.m., 507 Morenci St. Suite B, Lyons, assist public.

10:03 p.m., 8493 County Road E, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, April 26

9:26 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road H, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

10:11 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., burglary.

10:32 p.m., 9691 County Road 12, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, April 27

2:01 a.m., Depot at N. Defiance Street, Archbold, juveniles.

3:43 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 9-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:26 a.m., 400 N. Park St. #4, Fayette, harassment.

10:01 a.m., 26225 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

11:27 a.m., 7137 County Road 23, German Twp., harassment.

2:58 p.m., 120 Birch St., Pettisville., assist public.

3:45 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road J, Dover Twp., traffic offense.

4:16 p.m., County Road D at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, German Twp., check on welfare.

6:42 p.m., 1263 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:06 p.m., Main Street at S. Madison Street, Delta, stolen vehicle.

8:54 p.m., 8890 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., Polka Club, breaking and entering.

Tuesday, April 28

10:35 a.m., 11100 County Road L, Pike Twp., larceny.

1:31 p.m., 14930 County Road J, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

2:41 p.m., 5510 County Road 10, York Twp., livestock on roadway.

5:29 p.m., 11040 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:54 p.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, check on welfare.

Wednesday, April 29

12:52 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

6:37 a.m., 15365 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:05 a.m., 423 E. Dame St., Pettisville, suspicious activity.

10:56 a.m., 21425 U.S. 20A, German Twp., Carter Lumber, injury accident.

2:12 p.m., 15119 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., American Winery, harassment.

4:33 p.m., 3236 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

8:43 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #46, York Twp., criminal mischief.

Thursday, April 30

6:14 a.m., 11450 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.