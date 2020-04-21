WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, April 8
1 p.m., 415 Cole St. #42, lost item.
2:37 p.m., 1081 Barney Oldfield Drive, larceny.
7:04 p.m., 315 Clinton St., domestic violence.
7:48 p.m., Pine Street at Linfoot Street, animal call.
7:53 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of dog bite.
Thursday, April 9
2:44 a.m., 825 Spruce St., suspicious person.
8:41 a.m., Mulberry Street at N. Fulton Street, animal call.
1:33 p..m., 13739 County Road H, check on welfare.
3:12 p.m., 100 block S. Brunell Street, suspicious person.
4:42 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, harassment.
4:51 p.m., Ottokee Street at W. Willow Street, disabled vehicle.
5:14 p.m., 315 Clinton St., trespassing.
5:14 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, harassment.
6:53 p.m., 1275 N. Shoop Ave., Subway, juveniles.
8:10 p.m., 230 Grant St., fire.
Friday, April 10
1:34 a.m., 520 Vine St., suspicious activity.
5:46 a.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, suspicious vehicle.
4:19 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, 911 hang-up.
5:22 p.m., 425 Cole St. #108, domestic violence.
7:28 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, civil matter.
8:20 p.m., 615 Meadow Lane, 911 hang-up.
10:48 p.m., Vine Street at Washington Street, suspicious vehicle.
11 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, loud noise.
Saturday, April 11
10:57 a.m., 288 Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
12:51 p.m., 1497 N. Shoop Ave., Circle K, investigate complaint.
1:57 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, funeral escort.
6:03 p.m., 335 Barbara Drive, 911 hang-up.
7:20 p.m., 628 Cherry St., domestic violence.
10:37 p.m., 628 Cherry St., check on welfare.
10:53 p.m., 620 Potter St., bonfire.
11:01 p.m., 300 block S. Franklin Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:39 p.m., 870 W. Elm St., suspicious vehicle.
Sunday, April 12
2:46 p.m.,305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C, accidental overdose.
7:58 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, unwanted subject.
8 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of stolen car.
Monday, April 13
12:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, check on welfare.
5:14 p.m., 420 W. Elm St., 911 hang-up.
7:12 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, harassment.
Tuesday, April 14
11:34 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, accident with property damage.
2:57 p.m., 510 W. Leggett St., animal call.
10:02 p.m., 230 Grant St., 911 hang-up.
11:43 p.m., 576 Douglas Drive, loud noise.
Wednesday, April 15
12:26 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.
1:15 a.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Indian Meadows, mental issue.
5:19 a.m., 714 Fairway Drive #207, domestic violence.