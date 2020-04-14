SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 2

9:35 a.m., 3555 County Road T, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:58 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

1:01 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:33 p.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., welfare check.

4:57 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., larceny attempted.

5:12 p.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7:40 p.m., 8161 County Road 10, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:47 p.m., 1555 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

Friday, April 3

12:44 p.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:27 p.m., 7255 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Swanton Cemetery, suspicious activity.

2:18 p.m., 4070 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

2:26 p.m., 3778 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:17 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road G, German Twp., injury accident.

4:13 p.m., 14225 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

5:29 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108 #6, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

7:51 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #41, York Twp., Camelot South Estates, check on welfare.

Saturday, April 4

10:26 a.m., 16819 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

10:40 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

10:58 a.m., 15350 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., assist other unit.

3:13 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, injury accident.

5:33 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, keep the peace.

6:39 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

7:33 p.m., 2121 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

11:08 p.m., 24283 U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:28 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., K-9 Unit.

Sunday, April 5

12:38 a.m., 13934 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

3:12 a.m., 109 Eagle St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

2:12 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

3:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., ATV complaint.

7:43 p.m., 11239 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:11 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., welfare check.

Monday, April 6

1:17 p.m., 15481 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., welfare check.

Tuesday, April 7

12:17 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., littering.

12:30 p.m., 11025 County Road 27-1, Franklin Twp., animal call.

1:40 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #46, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:26 p.m., 12830 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., livestock on roadway.

4:34 p.m., 4549 County Road E #30, Swancreek Twp., fight.

Wednesday, April 8

1:42 a.m., 2950 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:40 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

11:17 a.m., County Road 22 at County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.

12:12 p.m., County Road 4 at County Road U, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:49 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite: A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

4:12 p.m., County Road F at County Road 22, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:43 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:30 p.m., 16888 County Road 6 #1, Amboy Twp., assault.

7:06 p.m., 2505 County Road C, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:36 p.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

Thursday, April 9

2:24 a.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., suicidal threats.