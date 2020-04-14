SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, April 2
9:35 a.m., 3555 County Road T, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:58 a.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.
1:01 p.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
2:33 p.m., 13684 County Road 22, Gorham Twp., welfare check.
4:57 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., larceny attempted.
5:12 p.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
7:40 p.m., 8161 County Road 10, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:47 p.m., 1555 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.
Friday, April 3
12:44 p.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
1:27 p.m., 7255 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Swanton Cemetery, suspicious activity.
2:18 p.m., 4070 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
2:26 p.m., 3778 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
3:17 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road G, German Twp., injury accident.
4:13 p.m., 14225 County Road C, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
5:29 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108 #6, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.
7:51 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #41, York Twp., Camelot South Estates, check on welfare.
Saturday, April 4
10:26 a.m., 16819 State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.
10:40 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
10:58 a.m., 15350 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., assist other unit.
3:13 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, injury accident.
5:33 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, keep the peace.
6:39 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
7:33 p.m., 2121 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.
11:08 p.m., 24283 U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., accident with property damage.
11:28 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., K-9 Unit.
Sunday, April 5
12:38 a.m., 13934 County Road 8-2, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.
3:12 a.m., 109 Eagle St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.
2:12 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
3:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., ATV complaint.
7:43 p.m., 11239 County Road F, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:11 p.m., 17034 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., welfare check.
Monday, April 6
1:17 p.m., 15481 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., welfare check.
Tuesday, April 7
12:17 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road F, York Twp., littering.
12:30 p.m., 11025 County Road 27-1, Franklin Twp., animal call.
1:40 p.m., 3402 State Highway 109 #46, York Twp., unruly juvenile.
2:26 p.m., 12830 County Road RS, Royalton Twp., livestock on roadway.
4:34 p.m., 4549 County Road E #30, Swancreek Twp., fight.
Wednesday, April 8
1:42 a.m., 2950 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
9:40 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
11:17 a.m., County Road 22 at County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.
12:12 p.m., County Road 4 at County Road U, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:49 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite: A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.
4:12 p.m., County Road F at County Road 22, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:43 p.m., County Road 2 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:30 p.m., 16888 County Road 6 #1, Amboy Twp., assault.
7:06 p.m., 2505 County Road C, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
7:36 p.m., 14417 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.
Thursday, April 9
2:24 a.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., suicidal threats.