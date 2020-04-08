SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 26
12:23 p.m., 6460 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.
12:27 p.m., 1825 County Road J, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
5:57 p.m., 12875 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:45 p.m., 2469 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
9:16 p.m., 14175 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., larceny.
9:37 p.m., 13146 County Road F, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:05 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. #47, York Twp., domestic trouble.
Friday, March 27
8:17 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
8:54 a.m., 25391 County Road D, German Twp., check on welfare.
9:04 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
10:20 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
10:38 a.m., 3000 County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
1:28 p.m., 8848 State Hwy. 108, Ohio Dept. of Transportation, investigate complaint.
1:45 p.m., 2897 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
1:58 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
5:03 p.m., County Road F at State Highway 109, York Twp., check on welfare.
6 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
7:58 p.m., 17073 County Road F, Clinton Twp., harassment.
8:45 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., larceny.
9:13 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
9:57 p.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, assist other unit.
11:52 pm., 14180 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
Saturday, March 28
10:19 a.m., County Road M at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:38 a.m. 16111 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., keep the peace.
1:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
1:59 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #122, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
2:06 p.m., 10170 County Road N, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.
2:22 p.m., 3316 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
3:30 p.m., County Road B at County Road 12, York Twp., indecent exposure.
9 p.m., 13600 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.
Sunday, March 29
3:49 a.m., 2674 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.
11:29 a.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Kroger Supermarket, assist other unit.
2:57 p.m., 4867 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
4:13 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., assist other unit.
5:05 p.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
5:26 p.m., 5196 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
6:42 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.
6:49 p.m., 15510 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.
7:01 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
9:03 p.m., County Road B at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.
Monday, March 30
2:05 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:11 a.m., 11272 County Road 17, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.
11:15 a.m., 272 Maple St., Metamora, keep the peace.
1:56 p.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.
2:06 p.m., 5263 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
3:56 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
4:48 p.m., 26618 County Road T, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.
5:36 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., attempted burglary.
6:19 p.m., 2500 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, March 31
12:11 a.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., intoxicated subject.
7:42 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
10 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.
11:13 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
11:55 a.m., 20860 County Road H, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:41 p.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:01 p.m., 15236 County Road A, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
10:51 p.m., 2674 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.
Wednesday, April 1
4:53 a.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
11:15 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #17, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, suspicious activity.
11:54 a.m., 9625 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., animal call.
1:36 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
4:47 p.m., 13600 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.