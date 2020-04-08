SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 26

12:23 p.m., 6460 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

12:27 p.m., 1825 County Road J, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:57 p.m., 12875 County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:45 p.m., 2469 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

9:16 p.m., 14175 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., larceny.

9:37 p.m., 13146 County Road F, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:05 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. #47, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Friday, March 27

8:17 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

8:54 a.m., 25391 County Road D, German Twp., check on welfare.

9:04 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

10:20 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

10:38 a.m., 3000 County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:28 p.m., 8848 State Hwy. 108, Ohio Dept. of Transportation, investigate complaint.

1:45 p.m., 2897 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

1:58 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:03 p.m., County Road F at State Highway 109, York Twp., check on welfare.

6 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

7:58 p.m., 17073 County Road F, Clinton Twp., harassment.

8:45 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., larceny.

9:13 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:57 p.m., 9200 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Dog Pound, assist other unit.

11:52 pm., 14180 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, March 28

10:19 a.m., County Road M at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:38 a.m. 16111 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., keep the peace.

1:48 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

1:59 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #122, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

2:06 p.m., 10170 County Road N, Royalton Twp., investigate complaint.

2:22 p.m., 3316 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

3:30 p.m., County Road B at County Road 12, York Twp., indecent exposure.

9 p.m., 13600 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

Sunday, March 29

3:49 a.m., 2674 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

11:29 a.m., 113 E. Airport Hwy., Kroger Supermarket, assist other unit.

2:57 p.m., 4867 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

4:13 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

5:05 p.m., 4074 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

5:26 p.m., 5196 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:42 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.

6:49 p.m., 15510 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

7:01 p.m., 5230 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

9:03 p.m., County Road B at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

Monday, March 30

2:05 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 20, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:11 a.m., 11272 County Road 17, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:15 a.m., 272 Maple St., Metamora, keep the peace.

1:56 p.m., 8536 County Road L, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

2:06 p.m., 5263 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

3:56 p.m., 4549 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:48 p.m., 26618 County Road T, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.

5:36 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., attempted burglary.

6:19 p.m., 2500 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, March 31

12:11 a.m., 11200 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., intoxicated subject.

7:42 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

11:13 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

11:55 a.m., 20860 County Road H, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:41 p.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:01 p.m., 15236 County Road A, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

10:51 p.m., 2674 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

Wednesday, April 1

4:53 a.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

11:15 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #17, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, suspicious activity.

11:54 a.m., 9625 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., animal call.

1:36 p.m., County Road 3 at County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

4:47 p.m., 13600 County Road 11-2, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.