Thursday, March 19

10:01 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 198, Dover Twp.,

Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious vehicle.

10:10 a.m., 4989 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Hit Trophy, stolen vehicle.

10:35 a.m., 2060 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:59 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:12 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #14, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

5:24 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

8:31 p.m., 14286 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

Friday, March 20

9:02 a.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:02 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

4:34 p.m., 5050 County Road L, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:21 p.m., 352 German St. #3, Pettisville, unwanted subject.

5:52 p.m., County Road HJ at County Road 10, Pike Twp., road blocked.

Saturday, March 21

6:36 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

3:27 p.m., 2828 County Road J, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:45 p.m., 4549 County Road E #25, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:13 p.m., 4549 County Road E #36, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

Sunday, March 22

12:17 a.m., 514 County Road F at County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

1:09 p.m., 2749 County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious activity.

6:16 p.m., 20133 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., check on welfare.

8:34 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident property.

9:15 p.m., 8370 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

Monday, March 23

5:07 a.m., 16535 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:34 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:44 a.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

11:52 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

1:23 p.m., 1825 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

1:32 p.m., 6363 U.S. 20 Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

3:30 p.m., 2091 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:34 p.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, March 24

9:42 a.m., 413 Swanton St., Metamora, suspicious activity.

11:37 a.m., 114 E. Main St. Metamora, Village of Metamora, investigate complaint.

1:41 p.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:23 p.m., 1148 County Road C at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:24 p.m., 13380 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, March 25

9:57 a.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

10:21 a.m., 3460 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

12:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.

1 p.m., 1451 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:43 p.m., 11610 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

3:32 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

11:59 p.m., 13848 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

Thursday, March 26

4:23 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:13 a.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.