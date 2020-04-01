Thursday, March 19
10:01 a.m., 8591 State Hwy. 198, Dover Twp.,
Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious vehicle.
10:10 a.m., 4989 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Hit Trophy, stolen vehicle.
10:35 a.m., 2060 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
2:59 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.
3:12 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #14, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
5:24 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
8:31 p.m., 14286 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.
Friday, March 20
9:02 a.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.
10:02 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
4:34 p.m., 5050 County Road L, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
5:21 p.m., 352 German St. #3, Pettisville, unwanted subject.
5:52 p.m., County Road HJ at County Road 10, Pike Twp., road blocked.
Saturday, March 21
6:36 a.m., County Road 16 at County Road J, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.
3:27 p.m., 2828 County Road J, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:45 p.m., 4549 County Road E #25, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
7:13 p.m., 4549 County Road E #36, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
Sunday, March 22
12:17 a.m., 514 County Road F at County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
1:09 p.m., 2749 County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious activity.
6:16 p.m., 20133 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., check on welfare.
8:34 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident property.
9:15 p.m., 8370 County Road L, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
Monday, March 23
5:07 a.m., 16535 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
7:34 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:44 a.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
11:52 a.m., 8566 County Road 13, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
1:23 p.m., 1825 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
1:32 p.m., 6363 U.S. 20 Amboy Twp., check on welfare.
3:30 p.m., 2091 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
9:34 p.m., 14472 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.
Tuesday, March 24
9:42 a.m., 413 Swanton St., Metamora, suspicious activity.
11:37 a.m., 114 E. Main St. Metamora, Village of Metamora, investigate complaint.
1:41 p.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., unruly juvenile.
5:23 p.m., 1148 County Road C at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
5:24 p.m., 13380 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
Wednesday, March 25
9:57 a.m., 16850 County Road K, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.
10:21 a.m., 3460 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.
12:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., hit-skip accident.
1 p.m., 1451 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:43 p.m., 11610 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
3:32 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
11:59 p.m., 13848 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.
Thursday, March 26
4:23 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:13 a.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.