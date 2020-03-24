SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 12

11:06 a.m., 17919 County Road B, Clinton Twp., Rupp Seed Inc., larceny.

12:34 p.m., State Hwy. 109 at Co. Rd. A, York Twp., injury accident.

4:43 p.m., 26022 U.S. 20 Alt., Franklin Twp., welfare check.

5:09 p.m., County Road 27 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., animal call.

7:05 p.m., 4379 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:23 p.m., County Road B at County Road 21-3, German Twp., suspicious person.

8:35 p.m., 2206 County Road F, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:21 p.m., 400 Stamm Suite: 1, Archbold, suspicious activity.

10:00 p.m., 7496 County Road M, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Friday, March 13

4:56 a.m., 11764 County Road. 13, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:33 a.m., County Road 3 at Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing, Swancreek Twp., traffic jam.

7:25 a.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Fulton County Processing, injury accident.

2:19 p.m., 3690 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

2:20 p.m., 13738 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious activity.

2:42 p.m. 20034 U.S. 20 Alt., German Twp., larceny.

3: 55 p.m., 11470 County Road 11, Pike Twp., animal call.

4:54 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:41 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20 Alt., Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, investigate complaint.

6:58 p.m., N. Adrian St. at W. Morenci St., Lyons, injury accident.

7:54 p.m., 14900 County Road H Suite: 10, Dover Twp., Dover Glen, neighbor trouble.

9:16 p.m., 4163 County Road L, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

Saturday, March 14

12:48 a.m., 17305 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:43 a.m., 122 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Stars & Stripes Saloon, drunk.

2:40 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Former M Star Hotel, suspicious vehicle.

4:32 a.m., 485 E. Airtport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, assist other unit.

7:47 a.m., 6112 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., investigate complaint.

8:33 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., welfare check.

10:24 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Former M Star Hotel, suspicious person.

10:31 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

11:28 a.m., 13146 County Road F, Clinton Twp., animal call.

12:09 p.m., 14500 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., alarm drop.

4:34 p.m., County Road M at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:46 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:09 p.m., 1381 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:25 p.m., 17000 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:32 p.m., County Road 10 at U.S. 20 Alt., York Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:58 p.m., 4549 County Road E Suite: 13, Swancreek Twp., Forest Mobile Home Park, unwanted subject.

10:27 p.m., 4549 County Road E Suite: 1, Swancreek Twp., Forest Mobile Home Park, accident with property damage.

Sunday, March 15

3:00 a.m., 8020 County Road A, York Twp., mental.

6:15 a.m., 8020 County Road A, York Twp., mental.

7:07 a.m., 9750 County Road 12, Pike Twp., assist other unit.

8:47 a.m., 4034 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., alarm drop.

9:31 a.m., 4790 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

3:22 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, alarm drop.

5:00 p.m., 12010 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., animal call.

5:08 p.m., 213 S. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juvenile.

5:15 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 Suite: 12, York Twp., Camelot South Estates, welfare check.

7:19 p.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

7:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, animal call.

Monday, March 16

9:14 a.m., 16520 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., alarm drop.

1:15 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 Suite: 79, Fulton Twp., Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, unruly juveniles.

2:22 p.m., 310 E. Main St., Metamora, emergency notification.

4:55 p.m., 3690 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:54 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., mental.

Tuesday, March 17

3:00 a.m., 8425 County Road M, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:35 a.m., 5521 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., alarm drop.

11:02 a.m., 2693 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

11:15 a.m., 14400 U.S. 20 Alt., Clinton Twp., Tractor Supply Co. #1185, larceny.

3:52 p.m., 3646 County Road 22, German Twp., suspicious activity.

6:26 p.m., 12129 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., neighbor trouble.

4:56 p.m., 24521 County Road R, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:24 p.m., 2091 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

7:59 p.m., 11385 County Road F, York Twp., fight.

9:02 p.m., 10476 County Road N, Royalton Twp., welfare check.

9:21 p.m., 501 W. Morenci St., Lyons, keep the peace.

Wednesday, March 18

8:41 a.m., 6792 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., welfare check.

8:58 a.m., County Road 17 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:08 a.m., County Road 10 at Norfolk Southern Railroad Crossing, York Twp., accident with property damage.

4:00 p.m., 10483 County Road E, York Twp., welfare check.

9:02 p.m., County Road 13 at County Road E, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

Thursday, March 19

6:03 a.m., State Hwy. 120 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.