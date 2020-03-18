SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, March 5

8:09 a.m., 7453 County Road 23, German Twp., traffic offense.

8:20 a.m., 350 Pine St., Metamora, 911 hang-up.

3:35 p.m., 26534 County Road E, German Twp., investigate complaint.

3:56 p.m., 213 S. Adrian St., Lyons, unruly juveniles.

9:06 p.m., 4957 State Hwy. 66, German Twp., Arch Motel, suspicious vehicle.

Friday, March 6

1:57 a.m., 4949 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:40 a.m., 5691 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., South Delta Storage, accident with property damage.

5:20 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 25-2, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:27 a.m., 9364 County Road D, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:07 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

10:18 a.m., 10399 County Road 14, Dover Twp., harassment.

11:35 a.m., 5210 County Road K, Fulton Twp., larceny.

1:50 p.m., County Road L at County Road 19, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

4:32 p.m., 15481 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

4:58 p.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, unwanted subject.

5:26 p.m., County Road L at County Road 6, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

7 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #28, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

8:25 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:15 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, civil matter.

Saturday, March 7

2:43 a.m., 26246 Harrison Lake Road, Gorham Twp., Harrrison Lake State Park, suspicious vehicle.

7:17 a.m., 7910 State Hwy., 109, York Twp., Country Corral, unwanted subject.

8:22 a.m., 221 S. Adrian St., Lyons, assist other unit.

10:54 a.m., 509 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suspicious activity.

12:05 p.m., 6561 County Road M, Fulton Twp., fight.

1:34 p.m., 22320 County Road F, German Twp., check on welfare.

3:12 p.m., 6561 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., K-9 Unit.

4:52 p.m., 15856 County Road ST, Chesterfield Twp., investigate complaint.

7:20 p.m., 513 Locust St., Delta, suspicious vehicle.

7:45 p.m., N. Main Street at Church Street, Swanton, K-9 Unit.

7:49 p.m., 8020 County Road A, York Twp., check on welfare.

Sunday, March 8

3:09 a.m., County Road N at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:45 a.m., 11764 County Road 13, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:13 a.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

10:27 a.m., 16177 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., harassment.

11:44 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

11:46 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

12:21 p.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, accident with property damage.

3:30 p.m., County Road 19 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

3:55 p.m., 26093 County Road EF, German Twp., Goll Woods, suspicious person.

5:48 p.m., 5559 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., stolen vehicle.

6 p.m., 3903 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., gunshot.

8:26 p.m., 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Weigel Funeral Home, disabled vehicle.

9:50 p.m., 15381 County Road H, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

Monday, March 9

5:48 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 5, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

8:11 a.m., 9521 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., animal call.

9:05 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #11, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, assist other unit.

9:17 a.m., 6347 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

1:33 p.m., 7950 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Winchester’s Saloon, fight.

3:27 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:40 p.m., 15923 County Road C, Clinton Twp., neighbor trouble.

5:10 p.m., 3970 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

5:46 p.m., 27712 County Road M, Gorham Twp., larceny.

5:48 p.m., 5223 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

7 p.m., 14129 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

7:13 p.m., 9673 County Road H, York Twp., unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, March 10

7:49 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road B, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:03 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

11:26 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

11:50 a.m., 362 Main St., Pettisville, The Copper Penny, larceny.

2:32 p.m., 11680 County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., identity theft.

5:01 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St., Lyons, domestic violence.

8:48 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

9:53 p.m., 15465 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:23 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18-2, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, March 11

6:31 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:31 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, investigate complaint.

12:21 p.m., 5120 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:28 p.m., 318 W. Main St. Suite A, Metamora, hit-skip accident.

Thursday, March 12

6:48 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.