WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, March 4
3:43 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.
5:17 p.m., 1275 N. Shoop Ave., Subway, lost item.
6:13 p.m., 110 S. Brunell St., trespassing.
7:10 p.m., 415 Cole St. #2, check on welfare.
Thursday, March 5
12:08 a.m., 415 Cole St. #7, suspicious activity.
10:12 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, check on welfare.
10:17 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, juveniles.
1:21 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1208, trespassing.
2:54 p.m., 635 Enterprise Ave., Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, 911 hang-up.
5:32 p.m., 510 W. Leggett St., animal call.
6:47 p.m., E. Leggett Street, harassment.
8:02 p.m., 600 block E. Oak Street, accident with property damage.
Friday, March 6
11:02 a.m., E. Leggett Street at Eastwood Street, lost item.
12 p.m., 618 E. Oak St., scam.
12:28 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.
3:47 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.
9:07 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disorderly conduct.
10:32 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
Saturday, March 7
12:20 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.
3:13 a.m., 425 Cole St., suspicious person.
3:38 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.
9:18 a.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Elm Street, abandoned vehicle.
2:07 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #101, possible drugs.
3:32 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
3:45 p.m., 510 W. Leggett St., animal call.
5 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #604, welfare check.
Sunday, March 8
3:03 a.m., Commercial Street at S. Brunell Street, intoxicated subject.
7:59 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, suspicious person.
2:53 p.m., 270 E. Linfoot St., suspicious person.
4:14 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, disabled vehicle.
5:54 p.m., 520 Potter St., juveniles.
10:14 p.m., 445 N. Fulton St., suspicious person.
Monday, March 9
10:33 a.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.
11:58 a.m., 129 Marshall St., investigate complaint.
1:19 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.
3:12 p.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Oak Street, animal call.
3:28 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, identity theft.
Tuesday, March 10
7:32 a.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.
10:04 a.m., 740 Meadow Lane, suspicious activity.
3:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., civil matter.
6:04 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Fulton Street, disabled vehicle.
6:36 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Indian Meadows, suicide.
Wednesday, March 11
5:32 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, 911 hang-up.