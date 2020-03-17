Posted on by

WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, March 4

3:43 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.

5:17 p.m., 1275 N. Shoop Ave., Subway, lost item.

6:13 p.m., 110 S. Brunell St., trespassing.

7:10 p.m., 415 Cole St. #2, check on welfare.

Thursday, March 5

12:08 a.m., 415 Cole St. #7, suspicious activity.

10:12 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1005, check on welfare.

10:17 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, juveniles.

1:21 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1208, trespassing.

2:54 p.m., 635 Enterprise Ave., Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing, 911 hang-up.

5:32 p.m., 510 W. Leggett St., animal call.

6:47 p.m., E. Leggett Street, harassment.

8:02 p.m., 600 block E. Oak Street, accident with property damage.

Friday, March 6

11:02 a.m., E. Leggett Street at Eastwood Street, lost item.

12 p.m., 618 E. Oak St., scam.

12:28 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious person.

3:47 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.

9:07 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, disorderly conduct.

10:32 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

Saturday, March 7

12:20 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #702, mental issue.

3:13 a.m., 425 Cole St., suspicious person.

3:38 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Ottokee Street, disabled vehicle.

9:18 a.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Elm Street, abandoned vehicle.

2:07 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive #101, possible drugs.

3:32 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

3:45 p.m., 510 W. Leggett St., animal call.

5 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #604, welfare check.

Sunday, March 8

3:03 a.m., Commercial Street at S. Brunell Street, intoxicated subject.

7:59 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1300, suspicious person.

2:53 p.m., 270 E. Linfoot St., suspicious person.

4:14 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, disabled vehicle.

5:54 p.m., 520 Potter St., juveniles.

10:14 p.m., 445 N. Fulton St., suspicious person.

Monday, March 9

10:33 a.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.

11:58 a.m., 129 Marshall St., investigate complaint.

1:19 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, animal call.

3:12 p.m., N. Brunell Street at W. Oak Street, animal call.

3:28 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, identity theft.

Tuesday, March 10

7:32 a.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Mart, larceny.

10:04 a.m., 740 Meadow Lane, suspicious activity.

3:18 p.m., 230 Clinton St., civil matter.

6:04 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Fulton Street, disabled vehicle.

6:36 p.m., 303 W. Leggett St., Indian Meadows, suicide.

Wednesday, March 11

5:32 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, 911 hang-up.