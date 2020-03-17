COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jason T. Goodsite, Delta, vs. Darcie M. Goodsite, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Bank of New York Mellon, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Thomas J. Sheperak, Swanton, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. James J. Savage, Delta, foreclosure.

Jessica Root, Swanton, vs. Keith D. Seeman, Swanton, other civil.

Cornerstone Community Financial, Perrysburg, Ohio, vs. Steven Gollman, Wauseon, other civil.

Ma. Irene Reyes-Fenton, Delta, vs. William L. Fenton, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage with children.

Charlene Lee, Fulton County Treasurer, Wauseon, vs. Parcels of Land Encumbered, foreclosure.

Plaza Home Mortgage Inc., Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Thomas C. Burnep, Lyons, foreclosure.

Janelle R. Burgoon, Delta, vs. Don D. Ballard Jr., Wauseon, support enforcement.

Western District Court

Jeffrey E. Gagnon,, Defiance, speed, $170.

Nicholas N. Beranek, Delta, speed, $130.

Keith M. Centers, Archbold, failure to control, $195.

Debra K. Cline, Defiance, speed, $140.

Francisco X. Cisneros, Bryan, traffic control signal, $130.

Mildred Iwanicki, Metamora, speed, $195.

Katherine H. Malinski, Carrboro, N.C., speed, $243.

Daniel E. Murphy, Crystal Lake, Ill., speed, $243.

Joseph E. Robison, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, invalid license plate, $243.

Jeremiah M. Gonzales, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, falsification, $940 plus costs.

Terri A. Jones, Delta, theft, $183, no violations of law for two years.

Christopher L. Luman, Maumee, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Joshua A. Gurzynski, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Community Hospital, Bryan, vs. Jill R. Buehrer, Archbold, $1,514.34.

James S. Nowak, assignee, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Elizabeth Manz, Archbold, $973.81.

Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, vs. Jennifer M. Gregory, Fayette, $3,355.35.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob A. Wagner, 23, Delta, STNA, and Brittany A. Mehlow, 24, Delta, LPN.

Real Estate Transfers

Castle 2020 LLC to Skates Apartments II LLC, 420 Ottokee St., Wauseon, $25,350.

Janet Doyle, trustee, to Brian C. Bettinger, 5100 County Road T, Metamora, $142,000.

David F. Meyer to Miguel A. Sauza and Sandra A. Hernandez, 1107 S. Defiance St., Archbold, $103,500.

Rodney Bingman to Clay A. and Kyleigh R. Tobias, 203 College St., Fayette, $117,500.

U.S. Bank National Associates, trustee, to David L. Krohn, 5740 County Road E, Delta, $62,126.

David B. and Kathleen Sharples to Coyote Lodge LLC, W. Main Street, Metamora, $200,000.

Holly J. Tedrick to Cheryl J. Szczpkowski, 415 Maplewood Ave., Delta, $85,000.

Cheryl J. Szczypkowski to Holly Tedrick, 10301 County Road HJ, Delta, $100,000.

Michelle R. Dohm to Steven L. and Drena R. Doseck, 132 Peachtree Lane, Swanton, $275,000.

Matthew and Carmen Keefer to Blackrock Capital LLC, 403 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $85,000.

Michael P. and Eleanor R. Jordan to Raymond J. II and Carrie L. Kolodziejczyk, 6140 County Road 2, Swanton, $183,000.

Lorin J. and Joann R. Lee to Blackrock Capital LLC, 405 Church St., Swanton, $126,000.

Gerald W. Weber, trustee, to Andrew J. and Kisha L. Genter, 17669 County Road B, Wauseon, $632,490.

Samantha N. Zappone to Dwayne Harris, 307 Jackson St., Delta, $114,900.