SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 27

10:20 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:20 a.m., U.S. 127 at CSX Railroad crossing, Gorham Twp., road blocked.

11:25 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #12, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic violence.

2:10 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:04 p.m., 1790 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., larceny.

3:20 p.m., 17582 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.

4:23 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #12, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

6:26 p.m., 17481 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:39 p.m., County Road 5-2 and County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:58 p.m., 9362 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Friday, Feb. 28

7:06 a.m., 4549 County Road E #12, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

7:37 a.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:09 a.m., County Road 15 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:31 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., larceny.

10:06 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #18, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.

1:41 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:39 p.m., 15481 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.

4:46 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:20 p.m., 4549 County Road E #47, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:29 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:03 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, injury accident.

7:12 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:36 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, disabled vehicle.

9:09 p.m., 8300 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

11:52 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #7, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

Saturday, Feb. 29

2 a.m., 5992 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:34 p.m., 13838 County Road B, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

2:27 p.m., 221 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, suspicious activity.

3:48 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.

5:48 p.m., County Road H at County Road 17, Dover Twp., injury accident.

6:07 p.m., 2091 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

7:38 p.m., 700 Defiance St., Archbold, missing person.

7:59 p.m., 5540 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., burglary in progress.

8:31 p.m., 8594 U.S. 20A, York Twp., attempted burglary.

8:34 p.m., 10775 County Road N, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.

9:52 p.m., 1555 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:39 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.

Sunday, March 1

12:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

1:45 p.m., 9456 County Road 16, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

6:47 p.m., 25014 County Road M, Gorham Twp., criminal mischief.

8:28 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., investigate complaint.

8:41 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

8:50 p.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck and Trailer Repair, disabled vehicle.

10:24 p.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, accident with property damage.

Monday, March 2

3:11 a.m., 11155 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

6:19 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:35 a.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, larceny.

10:46 a.m., 5521 County Road N, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

11:53 a.m., County Road F at County Road 20, German Twp., traffic offense.

2:02 p.m., 12383 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:28 p.m., 3055 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.

3:48 p.m., 2282 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

6:30 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., suspicious activity.

11:40 p.m., County Road 20 at County Road H, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

Tuesday, March 3

12:18 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, disabled vehicle.

2:06 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

3:23 p.m., 9330 County Road 10, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

4:45 p.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

7:41 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., injury accident.

9:36 p.m., 1979 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, March 4

1:49 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:01 a.m., 15737 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., suicidal threats.

9:59 a.m., 137 W. Morenci St., Lyons, harassment.

11:07 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

12:10 p.m., 393 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Garage, indecent exposure.

12:45 p.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Elementary School, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

4:07 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, complaint of identity theft.

4:32 p.m., 12157 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.

5:58 p.m., 473 Windisch St., Tedrow, assault.

7:10 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road L, Dover Twp., road blocked.

7:56 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

Thursday, March 5

1:13 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Circle K, suspicious vehicle.

3:38 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., stolen vehicle.