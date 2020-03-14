SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 27
10:20 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:20 a.m., U.S. 127 at CSX Railroad crossing, Gorham Twp., road blocked.
11:25 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #12, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic violence.
2:10 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
3:04 p.m., 1790 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., larceny.
3:20 p.m., 17582 County Road J, Dover Twp., harassment.
4:23 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #12, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.
6:26 p.m., 17481 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:39 p.m., County Road 5-2 and County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:58 p.m., 9362 County Road 23, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.
Friday, Feb. 28
7:06 a.m., 4549 County Road E #12, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.
7:37 a.m., County Road D at County Road 21, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:09 a.m., County Road 15 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
8:31 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 4-1, Amboy Twp., larceny.
10:06 a.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #18, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, 911 hang-up.
1:41 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
4:39 p.m., 15481 County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., domestic trouble.
4:46 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
5:20 p.m., 4549 County Road E #47, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
5:29 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:03 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, injury accident.
7:12 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:36 p.m., 7691 County Road 14, Clinton Twp., Sportsmen Club, disabled vehicle.
9:09 p.m., 8300 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.
11:52 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #7, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.
Saturday, Feb. 29
2 a.m., 5992 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.
12:34 p.m., 13838 County Road B, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.
2:27 p.m., 221 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, suspicious activity.
3:48 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., assist other unit.
5:48 p.m., County Road H at County Road 17, Dover Twp., injury accident.
6:07 p.m., 2091 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
7:38 p.m., 700 Defiance St., Archbold, missing person.
7:59 p.m., 5540 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., burglary in progress.
8:31 p.m., 8594 U.S. 20A, York Twp., attempted burglary.
8:34 p.m., 10775 County Road N, Pike Twp., suicidal threats.
9:52 p.m., 1555 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:39 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., K-9 Unit.
Sunday, March 1
12:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
1:45 p.m., 9456 County Road 16, Dover Twp., assist other unit.
6:47 p.m., 25014 County Road M, Gorham Twp., criminal mischief.
8:28 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., investigate complaint.
8:41 p.m., 3478 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
8:50 p.m., 8900 County Road HJ, Pike Twp., Ted’s Truck and Trailer Repair, disabled vehicle.
10:24 p.m., 2790 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Johnston Fruit Farm, accident with property damage.
Monday, March 2
3:11 a.m., 11155 State Hwy. 64, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.
6:19 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.
10:35 a.m., 14716 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., Becker’s Automotive Specialties, larceny.
10:46 a.m., 5521 County Road N, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
11:53 a.m., County Road F at County Road 20, German Twp., traffic offense.
2:02 p.m., 12383 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:28 p.m., 3055 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suspicious person.
3:48 p.m., 2282 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.
6:30 p.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., suspicious activity.
11:40 p.m., County Road 20 at County Road H, Franklin Twp., injury accident.
Tuesday, March 3
12:18 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, disabled vehicle.
2:06 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.
3:23 p.m., 9330 County Road 10, Pike Twp., keep the peace.
4:45 p.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
7:41 p.m., County Road 1 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., injury accident.
9:36 p.m., 1979 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
Wednesday, March 4
1:49 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:01 a.m., 15737 County Road 11-1, Royalton Twp., suicidal threats.
9:59 a.m., 137 W. Morenci St., Lyons, harassment.
11:07 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
12:10 p.m., 393 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Garage, indecent exposure.
12:45 p.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, Pettisville Elementary School, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
4:07 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, complaint of identity theft.
4:32 p.m., 12157 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.
5:58 p.m., 473 Windisch St., Tedrow, assault.
7:10 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road L, Dover Twp., road blocked.
7:56 p.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
Thursday, March 5
1:13 a.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Circle K, suspicious vehicle.
3:38 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., stolen vehicle.