COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jeffrey A. Burghardt, Metamora, vs. Heather L. Burghardt, Metamora, dissolution of marriage with children.

Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Kyle L. Nofziger, Delta, foreclosure.

Aaron Lauber, Wauseon, vs. Nanzhu Chen, Napoleon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Christina Wallace, Napoleon, vs. Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus, Ohio, worker’s compensation.

Allison D. Riegsecker, Wauseon, vs. Justin S. Riegsecker, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Stephanie J. Trejo, Wauseon, vs. John C. Trejo, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Chelsea N. Ducap, Wauseon, vs. Brock J. Biddix, Tulsa, Okla., non-support of dependents.

Lisa R. Larson, Wauseon, vs. Michael Grover, Orient, Ohio, termination of marriage without children.

Jason T. Goodsite, Delta, vs. Darcie M. Goodsite, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Bank of New York Mellon, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Thomas J. Sheperak, Swanton, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Keith M. Centers, Archbold, traffic control device, $195.

Kim L. Kroeckel, Wauseon, assured clear distance, $195.

Jerry A. Borton, Wauseon, speed, $195.

Justin L. Buehrer, Archbold, failure to confine and register dog, no dog tag, $276.

Alan M. Haas, Wauseon, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Andrea M. Canfield, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, expired plates, $349.

Troy L. Reynolds, Fayette, fictitious plates, $299 plus costs.

Isaiah D. Solomon, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, suspended driver’s license, $401.

Calvin W. Boone, Wauseon, fictitious license plates, $193.

Megan R. Cole, Wauseon, possession of marijuana, $158.

Alan D. Amos II, Morenci, Mich., possession of marijuana, $158.

Justin L. Ball, Fayette, no driver’s license, $193.

Tyson C. Jones, Wauseon, no driver’s license, $193.

Ricardo V. Villalobos, Archbold, no driver’s license, $243.

SAC Finance Inc., Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Kandace Martinez, Wauseon, $8,550.67.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Bethany T. and Lewis A. Rost, Wauseon, $210.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Benjamin J. and Sylvia L. Hugentobler, Tremonton, Utah, $1,350.93.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Fernando Jr. and and Veronica D. Canales, Wauseon, $239.43.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Larry A. and Kathy R. Cheesbro, Morenci, Mich., $1,371.95.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Ronni and Richard Harteis, Toledo, Ohio, $222.66.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Brent A. Leady, Fayette, $1,407.90.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Dennis A. Herman, Clayton, Mich., $199.98.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Elizebeth Manz, Archbold, $768.78.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jason Pate, Morenci, Mich., $507.45.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jarrod D. Nicely, Wauseon, $554.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Roy D. Jr. and Angel L. Girdham, Wauseon, $293.56.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Charles R. Leuthold, Wauseon, $188.60.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jacob Hensley, El Paso, Texas, $671.50.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shenna and Bryon Perez, Toledo, Ohio, $1,959.10.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Aaron S. and Jennifer L. Brown, Wauseon, $761.18.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Sara C. Gould, Toledo, Ohio, $375.13.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Carrie L. Emmons, Wauseon, $678.45.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Joe G. and Valentina Huerta, Archbold, $2,004.54.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Gregory and Brook Foote, Wauseon, $425.87.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Scott J. and Marie A. Double, Fayette, $4,266.47.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Cynthia L. Abate, Fayette, $447.96.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shannon L. Burks, Archbold, $2,240.22.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Michael A. Egia, Fayette, $1,169.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Amelia Garcia, Defiance, $1,055.87.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Dustin and Joy Zeigler, Wauseon, $3,064.51.

Marriage Licenses

Timothy A. Bailey Jr, 24, Delta, unemployed, and Brittney E. Weltlin, 23, Delta, housekeeper.

Martin E. Kohv, 33, Archbold, construction, and Kelly B. Crey, 33, Archbold, development.

Joshua A. Gurzynski, 25, Wauseon, self-employed, and Brooke E. Babcock, 23, Wauseon, unemployed.

Logan A. Clevidence, 22, Archbold, deputy sheriff, and Mallory N. Riegsecker, 22, Archbold, physical therapist assistant.

Donald M. Acres, 50, Delta, locksmith, and Jodi L. Matthews, 50, Delta, billing clerk.

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas R. Niswander to Ervin R. and Sandra M. Witt, 1212 Wildflower Drive, Metamora, $150,000.

John L. Zeiler Jr. to John H. and Rhonda L. Gross, State Highway 64, County Road N, Swanton, $514,500.

Joan C. Vasvery to Kristin and Justin Triggs, 10300 County Road M, Delta, $37,000.

Joan Vasvery to Shelley J. Vasvery, 10986 County Road M, Wauseon, $12,700.

Shamrock Property Investors to Cornerstone Wauseon Inc., 220 E. Hickory St., Wauseon, $150,000.

Sunshine Inc. of Northwest Ohio to DDG-Wauseon LLC, 122 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, $375,000.

Fifth Third Bank to Barbara McDaniel, 3634 County Road 2, Swanton, $73,000.

Ashgreen LLC-Richard Perkins to Mark A. and Kathy Knapp, 101 Grove St., Swanton, $26,000.

William F. Dunn Jr., and Mary Beth Dunn, trustees, to Todd M. and Anne R. Kindinger, 208 Rosewood Court, Archbold, $205,000.

Kara R. and Lester R. III Cooper to Neoma K. Ford, 400 Adrian St., Delta, $105,000.

Shamrock Property Investors to Cornerstone Wauseon Inc., Enterprise Drive, $90,000.

Dawn M. Gerig to Todd and Tosha Moyer, 26555 County Road EF, Archbold, $380,000.

Ashlynn K. Krohn to Tyler Christman, 728 Fairway Drive, Wauseon, $69,223.

Quiring Delta Real Estate 1 Inc. to Ryan and Emily Callahan, 7865 County Road 7-2, Delta, $165,000.

Thomas C. and Amy S. Miller, trustees, to David E. and Kristi K. Busch, 303 S. Maplewood St., Wauseon, $135,000.

Sheila M. Wilson to Brent W. and Lisa M. Trent, 340 W. Elm St., Wauseon, $80,000.

George L. Vasvery to Ruben R. Verdin, 601 Wood St., Delta, $72,000.

Ricky and Linda Bailey to Sandra Norris, 103 W. Union St., Fayette, $10,000.

Kurt D. and Nicole D. Perdew to Brian and Elizabeth Spychalski, 703 Taylor St., Delta, $152,500.