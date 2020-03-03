WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Feb. 19

9:39 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Primary School, juveniles.

3:01 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, accident with property damage.

3:37 p.m., 415 Cole St. #36, larceny.

6:12 p.m., 413 W. Elm St., structural fire.

Thursday, Feb. 20

12:14 a.m., 845 Wood St., loud noise.

11:18 a.m., 840 Parkview St., Wauseon High School, 911 hang-up.

3:20 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of suspicious activity.

4:35 p.m., 491 E. Airport Hwy., Murphy USA, accident with property damage.

9:15 p.m., 245 N. Fulton St., unruly juvenile.

Friday, Feb. 21

6:11 a.m., 245 N. Fulton St. Unit B, drugs.

8:28 a.m., 840 W. Elm St., harassment.

12:43 p.m., Cedar Street at Walnut St., suspicious vehicle.

1:56 p.m., 200 block Dickman Road, abandoned vehicle.

2:59 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, harassment.

3:11 p.m., 517 Third St., unruly juvenile.

7:11 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious activity.

Saturday, Feb. 22

1:05 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #504, loud noise.

11:30 a.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

1:21 p.m., 1480 N. Shoop Ave., Wild Bill’s Tobacco, larceny.

2:50 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, check on welfare.

3:17 p.m., 300 block Enterprise Avenue, loud noise.

Sunday, Feb. 23

1:50 a.m., 1105 N. Shoop Ave., American Legion, check on welfare.

5:23 a.m., 412 Prospect St., juveniles.

6:29 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, mental issue.

9:05 a.m., 1373 N. Shoop Ave., Super Wash, theft.

4:14 p.m., W. Leggett Street, drugs.

6:42 p.m., 346 Joanna Drive, suspicious person.

10:46 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #137, 911 hang-up.

Monday, Feb. 24

1:13 a.m., 525 Vine St., animal call.

7:19 a.m., 200 block S. Brunell Street, debris in roadway.

7:48 a.m., Glenwood Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, check on welfare.

12:52 p.m., 129 E. Elm St., First Christian Church, harassment.

2:07 p.m., 15207 State Hwy. 2, lost item.

8:18 p.m., 140 S. Brunell St., suspicious vehicle.

8:39 p.m., 315 Virginia Drive, assault.

9:42 p.m., 325 W. Leggett St., telephone harassment.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6:10 a.m., 200 block Vine Street, animal call.

7:02 a.m., 140 W. Leggett St., domestic violence.

8:27 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #403, domestic violence.

10:03 a.m., 229 W. Linfoot St., abandoned vehicle.

10:41 a.m., 841 N. Shoop Ave., Emmaus Lutheran Church, funeral escort.

12:49 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, suspicious activity.

2:25 p.m., 940 E. Oak St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

2:59 p.m., 511 Ottokee St., civil matter.

4:26 p.m., Clinton Street at Jefferson Street, disabled vehicle.

8:11 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1004, trespassing.

9:28 p.m., 508 Third St., harassment.

9:29 p.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, accident with property damage.

9:49 p.m., 242 West Drive, 911 hang-up.

10:46 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, telephone harassment.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

3:12 a.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #25, accidental overdose.