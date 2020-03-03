SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 20

11:03 a.m., 17020 County Road H, Dover Twp., littering.

1:51 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

4:01 p.m., County Road 11 at County Road E, York Twp., injury accident.

5:44 p.m., 25950 County Road F, German Twp., stolen vehicle.

7:22 p.m., County Road 16 at County Road ST, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:16 p.m., County Road 10-3 at County Road MN, Pike Twp., traffic offense, accident with property damage.

Friday, Feb. 21

2:45 a.m., County Road N at County Road 21, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:49 a.m., 9243 County Road 16, Dover Twp., harassment.

9:13 a.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

10:49 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

12:43 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

12:59 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.

1:16 p.m.. 1008 Oakview Drive, Delta, civil process.

3:21 p.m., 4854 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

4:56 p.m., 10283 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

8:59 p.m., 1414 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9:23 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, fight.

11:03 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Saturday, Feb. 22

3:04 a.m., 509 N. Adrian St., Lyons, suicidal threats.

1:53 p.m., 6499 County Road 4 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

2:11 p.m., 5196 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., assist public.

8:27 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

10:59 p.m., 211 Harding Drive, Swancreek Twp., identity theft.

11:39 p.m., County Road H at County Road 6-2, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Sunday, Feb. 23

7:59 a.m., County Road 14-2 at State Highway 120, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

12:46 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 19, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

2:08 p.m., 2485 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

2:54 p.m., 24549 County Road N, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

5:34 p.m., 15172 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., investigate complaint.

6:34 p.m., 3970 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., intoxicated subject.

7:31 p.m., 11886 County Road H, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

Monday, Feb. 24

2:22 a.m., County Road 2 at County Road A, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

5:29 a.m., County Road C at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, York Twp., road blocked.

6:47 a.m., 1519 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

9:38 a.m., 201 Front St., Pettisville, U.S. Post Office, accident with property damage.

9:54 a.m., 4160 County Road 1-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:21 a.m., 5502 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., animal call.

11:25 a.m., 3805 Birdsong Lane, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

3:08 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

3:44 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road R, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

7:10 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

11:37 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

1:17 p.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

4:23 p.m., 1590 County Road 25, German Twp., investigate complaint.

4:48 p.m., 13852 County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

5:03 p.m., 20692 County Road T, Gorham Twp., check on welfare.

5:31 p.m., County Road L at County Road 18, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:58 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., criminal damaging.

6:29 p.m., County Road C at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:47 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Shell, suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

2:59 a.m., County Road 18 at County Road L, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

5:16 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 14, York Twp., road blocked.

7:38 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road C, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:42 a.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:53 a.m., U.S. 127 at CSX Railroad crossing, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

12:49 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #14, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:15 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, juveniles.

4:39 p.m., 20280 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

5:20 p.m., 20484 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Pondview Veterinary Clinic, possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

5:37 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #5, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, assault.

6:23 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

7:04 p.m., County Road C at County Road 20, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:33 p.m., County Road C at County Road 21-3, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:47 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:51 p.m., 4396 County Road 13, York Twp., check on welfare.

11:30 p.m., County Road C at County Road 19, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 27

12:49 a.m., 15094 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

5:21 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., investigate complaint.

7:23 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.