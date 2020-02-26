COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

U.S. Bank Trust, Irvine, Calif., vs. Christopher M. Knight, Lyons, foreclosure.

Ashley A. Bennett, Wauseon, vs. Paul D. Bennett Jr., Rossford, Ohio, termination of marriage with children.

Bank of New York Mellon, Plano, Texas, vs. Doranne L. Geisel, Swanton, foreclosure.

Andrew M. Schlueter, Metamora, vs. Heather M. Schlueter, Lyons, dissolution of marriage with children.

Kaleigh Duncan, Metamora, vs. Jagger DeWitt, Berkey, Ohio, domestic violence.

Isaias Jaramillo, Fayette, vs. Patricia Sanches de Torres, Wauseon, other civil.

Western District Court

Whitney D. Kretz, Napoleon, speed, $193.

Gary D. Short, Archbold, speed, $140.

Bradley A. Williams, Morenci, Mich., speed, $140.

Margaret A. Robinson, Fayette, speed, $243.

Olga Garza, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195.

Zachary C. Schlosser, Wauseon, petty theft, $226, $200.34 restitution, 180 days reportable probation, CBT Group, no violations of law for two years.

Jarrod A, Jasso,Wauseon, disorderly conduct $160.

Brittany N. Roth, Pettisville, no valid driver’s license, $193.

Eugene S. Ciesiak, Genoa, Ohio, speed, $195.

Dallin D. Briskey, Wauseon, traffic control device, $130.

Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Dana E. Sauveur, Archbold, $7,216.52.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenwille, S.C., vs. Adam Bowers, Archbold, $12,092.46.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan L. Leininger, Fayette, $6,561.46.

Marriage Licenses

Paul A. Newel, 37, Delta, framer, and Shandell M. Dusseau, 39, Delta, PTA.

Tony J. Stanfill, 71, Swanton, retired, and Lynette M. Poca, 62, Swanton, direct support professional.

Mauricio Albe Chamul Martinez, 42, Delta, chef, and Aide Yazmin Nunez Rojas, 32, Delta, chef.

Walter D. Hockenberry, 41, Wauseon, factory worker, and Stacy A. Moore, 46, Wauseon, factory worker.

Real Estate Transfers

George W. Howard to Shawn and Julie McCaughey, 202 Washington St., Delta, $35,200.

Joyce M. Raymond, trustee, to Jeffrey G. Andrews, 7031 County Road M, Delta, $92,000.

Kyle D. White to Marcus J. Burciaga, 5440 County Road 16, Wauseon, $141,000.

Gary L. Esterline to Eric C. and Amber R. Rychener, 393 Main St. Pettisville, $60,000.

Fike Farm Corp. to Christopher P. and Haley J. Coscarelli, State Highway 120, Metamora, $192,000.

Constance D. Dietsch to Benjamin R. Remer and Adam N. Pancoast, 103 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $85,000.

Henry S. Jr. and Viola D. Arocha to Theodore Hartman, 2 Yellowstone Lane, Delta, $207,000.

Beth L. Robinson to Robert Beavers, Woodside Drive, Swanton, $30,000.