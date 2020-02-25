SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 13
8 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.
8:08 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:16 a.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., animal call.
2 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108 #11, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, check on welfare.
6:50 p.m., 12675 County Road J, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:24 p.m., 172 Front St., Pettisville, assist other unit.
Friday, Feb. 14
12:49 a.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:50 a.m., County Road 4 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
11:15 a.m., 12820 County Road K, Pike Twp., assist public.
11:59 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., assault.
2:41 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
8:22 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
8:54 p.m., County Road C at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
Saturday, Feb. 15
12:02 a.m., 7950 County Road 8, York Twp., check on welfare.
3:02 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.
4:38 a.m., 22611 State Hwy. 2, Archbold, Sauder Heritage Inn, check on welfare.
10:25 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #101, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
10:33 a.m., 909 E. Main St., Delta, Childress Collision, miscellaneous assist.
10:33 a.m., 200 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, LaPoint Auto & Truck, miscellaneous assist.
10:46 a.m., 13403 State Hwy. 64, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.
1:07 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.
4:37 p.m., 12129 Marzolf Lane, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
5:50 p.m., 9280 U.S. 20A, Delta, NatureFresh Farms, accident with property damage.
9:20 p.m., 4825 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
Sunday, Feb. 16
9:35 a.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., harassment.
10:11 a.m., 317 Morenci St., Lyons, domestic violence.
2:06 p.m., 10831 County Road K, Pike Twp., civil matter.
6:24 p.m., 1470 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
7:44 p.m., 11275 County Road 20-1, Franklin Twp., civil matter.
10:32 p.m., 15272 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., harassment.
Monday, Feb. 17
9:56 a.m., 11401 County Road N, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.
1:24 p.m., 1870 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
2:05 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, suspicious vehicle.
2:08 p.m., 1592 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.
3:06 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., injury accident.
6:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
4:59 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:14 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, accident with property damage.
6:47 a.m., County Road D at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
7:02 a.m., County Road 18 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.
7:41 a.m., 8029 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., Country Dip, disabled vehicle.
11:29 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., traffic offense.
1:48 p.m., 5260 County Road H, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
4:29 p.m., 21681 County Road T, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.
9:32 p.m., 2045 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9:56 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 19, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.
10:04 a.m., 1428 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
10:05 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 19, German Twp., traffic offense.
2:30 p.m., 13800 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., welfare check.
9:24 p.m., County Road D at County Road 6-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
9:42 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Feb. 20
2:45 a.m., 1712 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.