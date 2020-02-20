COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Peggy J. Liedel, Swanton, vs. Rodney C. Liedel, Monroe, Mich., dissolution of marriage without children.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. Shaun D. Sharp, Delta, foreclosure.

Catrina J. Stantz, Bryan, vs. Curtis L. Stantz, Spring Lake, Mich., other civil.

Western District Court

Ethan J. Kutzli, Wauseon, marked lanes, $195.

Laura Ely, Fayette, speed, $140.

Zachariah M. Rodriguez, Archbold, right of way, $130.

Nichole A. Wyse, Archbold, speed, $140.

Trever A. Murphy, Adrian, Mich., speed, failure to dim, $243.

Amber VanGunten, Sylvania, Ohio, attempted assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, $432.62, no contact with victims for 18 months, fingerprinted at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, 18 months reportable probation, drug/alcohol assessment and anger management program, no violations of law for 18 months.

Dawn Krasula, Wauseon, attempted assault, $351.64, no contact with victims during community control, 18 months reportable probation, alcohol/drug assessment and aftercare, 40 hours community service, no violations of law for 18 months.

Michael L. Siebert, Wauseon, maximum load weight, pneumatic tired vehicles, $531.

Chelcie M. Morse, Wauseon, failure to register and confine dog, no dog tag, $326.

Darion E. Wade, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, 180 days reportable probation, driver’s intervention program, no violations of law for one year.

Dakota Brooks, Fayette, suspended driver’s license, $448, proof of valid license in 90 days, 30 hours community service, no violations of law for one year.

Leo J. Sancrant IV, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Thomas Skiver, Archbold, income tax, $229.60, file and pay necessary taxes within 90 days.

Tucker D. Beck, Archbold, possession of marijuana, $229.

Joshua L. May, Delta, domestic violence, $208 plus costs, 180 days reportable probation, mental health assessment, no violations of law for one year.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Andrew W. Wright, Archbold, $1,256.34.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jena Myers, Fayette, $3,019.61.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Matthew Okuley, Wauseon, $1,930.56.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Melissa Holcombe, Wauseon, $2,387.24.

Credit Adjustments, Inc., Defiance, vs. Ruben Torres, Archbold, $12,620.55.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Robert E. Wilson, Wauseon, $843.09.

Marriage Licenses

Daniel R. Corley, 25, Swanton, mechanic, and Melinda S. Boyd, 33, Swanton, assistant manager.

Andrew L. Lichtenwald, 43, Fayette, operator, and Autumn M. Montague, 43, Fayette, production.

Steven J. Rood, 53, Swanton, material handler, and Lisa L. Rood, 51, Swanton, homemaker.

Gary A. Heinemann Jr., 27, Swanton, maintenance, and Corinne I. Scanlon, 28, Swanton, homemaker.

Real Estate Transfers

Thomas R. and Jennifer J. Baker to Austin J. and Melissa J. Waidelich, 128 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $119,900.

Dana Fike and Phyliss Koester to Fike Farm Corp., State Highway 120, Metamora, $96,999.

Mary K. Martin to Joseph J. Rychener, 293 Cherry St., Wauseon, $47,500.

Joseph F. and Joanne E. Steurnagel to Nicholas Siewertsen, 805 Eastwood Drive, Delta, $200,000.

Joyce E. Tavtigian, trustee, and Janet Huffman to Joyce E. Tavtigian, trustee, 13466 County Road K, Wauseon, $244,936.

Ronald E. Burk Jr. and Roxanne Curtin to Ronald E. Burk Jr., 5085 County Road B, Delta, $100,000.