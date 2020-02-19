SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Feb. 6

7:24 a.m., 9417 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

10:25 a.m., 10538 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., assist public.

11:05 a.m. County Road C at County Road 20, German Twp., injury accident.

12:03 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

3:08 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

4:50 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:21 p.m., 14707 County Road J, Dover Twp., Brown Bag, keep the peace.

Friday, Feb. 7

12:50 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., mental issue.

3:57 a.m., 7856 State Hwy. 108, #37, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:02 a.m., 10831 County Road K, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:38 p.m., County Road K at County Road 8-1, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

4:26 p.m., 7070 County Road B, York Twp., identity theft.

5:29 p.m., 8135 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Holiday Inn Express, larceny.

5:34 p.m., 14900 County Road H #2, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

6:28 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:02 p.m., 15551 County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

11:02 p.m., 2178 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., assault.

11:51 p.m., 5609 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Saturday, Feb. 8

2:05 a.m., 6297 County Road 18, Clinton Twp., livestock on roadway.

8:59 a.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

9:21 a.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.

9:33 a.m., 1236 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., animal call.

10:54 a.m., 218 Maddie St., Swanton, check on welfare.

11:51 a.m., 24614 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.

3:09 p.m., 9016 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

4:46 p.m., 2639 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity School, 911 hang-up.

4:47 p.m., County Road M at County Road 4, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:04 a.m., County Road 19 at County Road C, German Twp., accident with property damage.

3:48 a.m., 1110 N. Buehrer St., Archbold, assist other unit.

4:33 a.m., County Road E at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:46 a.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:18 a.m., 11886 County Road H, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

12:54 p.m., 24230 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:54 p.m., 1855 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:31 p.m., County Road 11 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:05 p.m., 11689 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

7:11 p.m., County Road 17 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:44 p.m., 6760 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

Monday, Feb. 10

12:34 a.m., 1526 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

2:19 a.m., 9721 County Road 19, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:34 a.m., County Road L at County Road 22, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:29 a.m., County Road H at County Road 13, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:45 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:22 p.m., County Road RS at County Road 9-2, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

3:20 p.m., County Road 10 at County Road D, York Twp., injury accident.

3:22 p.m., 12700 County Road 12, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:46 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 2, Amboy Twp., road blocked.

5:56 p.m., 20492 U.S. 20A, German Twp., injury accident.

7:58 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., assist other unit.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

6:50 a.m., State Highway 64 at County Road K, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

8:58 a.m., County Road L at County Road 14, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

10:43 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., animal call.

7:29 a.m., 6075 County Road H, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

8 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, unwanted subject.

8:19 p.m., 4219 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

7:14 a.m., 4115 County Road N, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

7:51 a.m., State Highway 108, at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., reckless operation.

8:01 a.m., County Road 12 at County Road M, Pike Twp., animal call.

2:43 p.m., 5645 County Road K, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:44 p.m., 5813 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

4:39 p.m., 9069 County Road E, York Twp., littering.

5:16 p.m., 12716 County Road 6, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

10 p.m., 10437 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.