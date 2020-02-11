SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 30

9:25 a.m., County Road L at County Road 13, Dover Twp., animal call.

3:07 p.m., 26076 County Road J, Franklin Twp., Jr.’s Trucking & Towing, miscellaneous assist.

Friday, Jan. 31

2:04 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

4:25 a.m., 450 W. Main St. #5, Delta, domestic trouble.

10:26 a.m., 20270 County Road L, Franklin Twp., assist other unit.

11:22 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

12:16 p.m., 21881 County Road T, Gorham Twp., identity theft.

3:06 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

3:30 p.m., 450 W. Main St. #5, Delta, domestic trouble.

3:54 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

6:52 p.m., County Road 4 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:21 p.m., 8950 County Road 14, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:26 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:17 p.m., 8718 County Road T, Royalton Twp., check on welfare.

Saturday, Feb. 1

1:51 p.m., 2822 County Road 24, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:56 p.m., 3903 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

6:21 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Turnpike Shell, suspicious person.

9:22 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., traffic offense.

11:54 p.m., 3708 County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Feb. 2

9 a.m., 8198 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Blue Ribbon Diner, suspicious activity.

12:14 p.m., 2191 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., animal call.

5:41 p.m., 9913 County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., suspicious person.

8:01 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious vehicle.

8:59 p.m., 10089 State Hwy. 120, Royalton Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:03 p.m., 24112 County Road B, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:18 p.m., 10587 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., harassment.

Monday, Feb. 3

12:10 a.m., County Road B at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

9:24 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., burglary.

9:47 a.m., 12340 County Road F, York Twp., harassment.

10:06 a.m., 10578 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

11:22 a.m., 6461 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

3:06 p.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

4:15 p.m., 9460 County Road 14, Dover Twp., harassment.

4:45 p.m., 20147 County Road D, German Twp., assist public.

6:36 p.m., 19090 County Road B, German Twp., civil matter.

10:20 p.m., 3470 County Roads 5-1, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:53 p.m., U.S. 127 at County Road S, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

4:16 a.m., 12797 County Road 13, Chesterfield Twp., civil matter.

7:29 a.m., 22320 County Road F, German Twp., abdominal pain.

8:35 a.m., 3293 Circle Drive Suite A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

8:50 a.m., 11689 County Road 11, Pike Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:50 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

10:17 a.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., road blocked.

1:53 p.m., 1670 County Road 7, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:36 p.m., 3163 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

2:44 p.m., 5930 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

3:40 p.m., 8607 County Road 11, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

5:12 p.m., 215 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Christ United Methodist Church, suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

10:12 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., traffic offense.

7:19 p.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:24 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., hit-skip accident.

9:48 p.m., Michigan state line at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

11 p.m., County Road 19 at County Road T, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

11:30 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:52 p.m., 5100 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Parker Tire, disabled vehicle.

Thursday, Feb. 6

7:24 a.m., 9417 County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.