SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 23
10:22 a.m., 7880 County Road A, York Twp., investigate complaint.
10:38 a.m., 229 Main St., Metamora, investigate complaint.
11:10 a.m., 393 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Garage, accident with property damage.
1:42 p.m., 14089 County Road J, Dover Twp., animal call.
4:09 p.m., 5723 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., injury accident.
4:57 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.
5:12 p.m., 419 E. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.
5:18 p.m., 3430 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.
5:50 p.m., 17393 County Road L, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.
6:30 p.m., 4825 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
6:59 p.m., 312 E. Main St., Metamora, larceny.
7:38 p.m., 7245 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
9:32 p.m., 402 Park St. Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious vehicle.
Friday, Jan. 24
9:47 a.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
1:04 p.m., 12907 County Road 10, Pike Twp., animal call.
3:55 p.m., 3928 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:34 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 25
9:29 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., unwanted subject.
5:43 p.m., 7393 State Hwy. 109, Delta, 911 hang-up.
9:43 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
Sunday, Jan. 26
2:28 a.m., 6351 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
2:31 a.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
7:38 p.m., 13875 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
10:35 p.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.
Monday, Jan. 27
8:11 a.m., County Road AC at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
1:32 p.m., 2239 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.
4:43 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny reported.
5:29 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #12, Fayette, check on welfare.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
1:37 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:08 a.m., 7961 County Road 7-2, York Twp., domestic trouble.
5:04 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., road blocked.
8:40 a.m., County Road 22 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
3:17 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
4:12 p.m., 6149 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
12:43 a.m., County Road T at County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:37 a.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
4:12 p.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., White City Restaurant, accident with property damage.
5:03 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
10:37 p.m., 11709 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., check on welfare.