SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 23

10:22 a.m., 7880 County Road A, York Twp., investigate complaint.

10:38 a.m., 229 Main St., Metamora, investigate complaint.

11:10 a.m., 393 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Garage, accident with property damage.

1:42 p.m., 14089 County Road J, Dover Twp., animal call.

4:09 p.m., 5723 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., injury accident.

4:57 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

5:12 p.m., 419 E. Main St., Metamora, check on welfare.

5:18 p.m., 3430 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

5:50 p.m., 17393 County Road L, Dover Twp., criminal damaging.

6:30 p.m., 4825 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:59 p.m., 312 E. Main St., Metamora, larceny.

7:38 p.m., 7245 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:32 p.m., 402 Park St. Lyons, Lyons Community Park, suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Jan. 24

9:47 a.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

1:04 p.m., 12907 County Road 10, Pike Twp., animal call.

3:55 p.m., 3928 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:34 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 6, Amboy Twp., disabled vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 25

9:29 a.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., unwanted subject.

5:43 p.m., 7393 State Hwy. 109, Delta, 911 hang-up.

9:43 p.m., County Road H at County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Jan. 26

2:28 a.m., 6351 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:31 a.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

7:38 p.m., 13875 County Road 27, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

10:35 p.m., 4125 County Road L, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

Monday, Jan. 27

8:11 a.m., County Road AC at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

1:32 p.m., 2239 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

4:43 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny reported.

5:29 p.m., 400 N. Park St. #12, Fayette, check on welfare.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

1:37 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:08 a.m., 7961 County Road 7-2, York Twp., domestic trouble.

5:04 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., road blocked.

8:40 a.m., County Road 22 at U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

3:17 p.m., 9665 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

4:12 p.m., 6149 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

12:43 a.m., County Road T at County Road 19-2, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:37 a.m., 6689 County Road N, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

4:12 p.m., 10938 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., White City Restaurant, accident with property damage.

5:03 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7-2, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

10:37 p.m., 11709 County Road 7-1, Pike Twp., check on welfare.