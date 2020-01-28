SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 16

8:03 a.m., 3395 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

8:31 a.m., 120 E. Main St., Metamora, Metamora State Bank, suspicious vehicle.

12 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, suspicious activity.

3:26 p.m., 9907 County Road M, Pike Twp., miscellaneous assist.

4:07 p.m., 2592 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:28 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, larceny.

6:15 p.m., 11011 State Hwy. 66, Franklin Twp., domestic trouble.

6:18 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

9:38 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 19, Fulton County, disabled vehicle.

11:59 p.m., 6085 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., animal call.

Friday, Jan. 17

4:11 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:20 a.m., 4549 County Road E #20, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

11:16 a.m., 5855 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

11:45 a.m., 8848 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

6:27 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 18, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:03 p.m., 4600 County Road 9, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:16 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:39 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

Saturday, Jan. 18

1:27 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:40 a.m., 122 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Stars & Stripes Saloon, hit-skip accident.

1:59 a.m., County Road N at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

3:49 a.m., 13000 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

10:02 a.m., 313 Main St., Pettisville, Sunday’s Market, suspicious vehicle.

2:17 p.m., 2515 County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:53 p.m., 11500 County Road 11, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

6:15 p.m., 12000 U.S. 20A, York Twp., traffic offense.

9:16 p.m., 22748 County Road L, Franklin Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Jan. 19

1:41 a.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Fulton County Health Center, assist other unit.

2:36 a.m., 17470 County Road S, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

10:04 a.m., 4810 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

2:03 p.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

2:37 p.m., 4630 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

6:52 p.m., 16880 County Road K, Dover Twp., domestic trouble.

10:01 p.m., 25051 U.S. 20A, German Twp., Kinsman Propane, accident with property damage.

Monday, Jan. 20

4:21 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 27, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:11 a.m., 1085 County Road U, Amboy Twp., check on welfare.

10:33 a.m., 8198 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., animal call.

12:14 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., traffic offense.

4:44 p.m., 212 Hill Ave., Tedrow, suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

9:11 a.m., 3222 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

12:53 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, sex offense reported.

2:23 p.m., 2120 County Road M, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:39 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A Suite A, Swancreek Twp., Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

3:54 p.m., 12100 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

4 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

6:22 p.m., 5100 Chaudhary Drive, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:40 p.m., 12500 County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

6:53 p.m., 1990 County Road U, Amboy Twp., Metamora Family Practice, suspicious vehicle.

7:19 p.m., 8594 U.S. 20A, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:42 p.m., County Road 5-2 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:03 p.m., 2750 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., livestock on roadway.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

6:21 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:51 a.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

7:03 a.m., 17866 County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

8:31 a.m., 1080 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

10:27 a.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, larceny.

4:14 p.m., 6635 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

5:13 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, larceny.

7:20 p.m., 3430 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:10 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:44 p.m., 4290 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., burn – transported to medical facility.

Thursday, Jan. 23

5:56 a.m., County Road 22 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., accident with property damage.