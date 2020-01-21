SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 9

8:17 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., animal call.

8:43 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., domestic violence.

3:38 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

5:34 p.m., State Highway 108 at Ohio Turnpike, Dover Twp., injury accident.

6:24 p.m., 3787 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

6:44 p.m., 10411 County Road 5, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

8:34 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

10:04 p.m., County Road 5 at U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:02 p.m., 21801 County Road H Suite H, German Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Jan. 10

2:32 a.m., 25212 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Serenity Haven, accident with property damage.

6:34 a.m., 24389 County Road J, Franklin Twp., domestic violence.

11:28 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:33 p.m., 13735 County Road 12, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

3:48 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., injury accident.

4:05 p.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

9:58 p.m., 5590 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

11:55 p.m., 15226 County Road K, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:13 a.m., 4514 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:56 a.m., 306 E. Morenci St., Lyons, hit-skip accident.

1:20 a.m., County Road K at County Road 8, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:13 a.m., County Road K at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:07 a.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juveniles.

10:56 a.m., 17902 State Hwy. 2, Clinton Twp., vandalism.

12:13 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road C, York Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

Sunday, Jan. 12

3:12 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 22, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:01 a.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, accident with property damage.

7:15 a.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, disabled vehicle.

9:19 a.m., County Road K at County Road 10, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

10:58 a.m., 8601 County Road H, York Twp., injury accident.

3:01 p.m., 272 Maple St., Metamora, keep the peace.

4:44 p.m., 2320 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

8:27 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:41 p.m., 5787 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.

Monday, Jan. 13

4:56 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road J, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

5:56 a.m., County Road 3 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:03 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Hi-Miler, miscellaneous assist.

12:30 p.m., 3293 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

4:05 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

4:51 p.m., 4549 County Road E #47, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

11:29 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., livestock on roadway.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

6:08 a.m., County Road E at County Road 25, German Twp., accident with property damage.

7:18 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, #28, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

8:51 a.m., 16460 County Road L, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

9:35 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

10:52 a.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #33, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

12:54 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 13, York Twp., harassment.

5:32 p.m., 5429 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

6:41 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 108, Dover Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:30 p.m., 15819 County Road D, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9:14 a.m., 5026 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

12:56 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 13-1, Chesterfield Twp., livestock on roadway.

3:34 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

4:50 p.m., 507 W. Morenci St. Suite B, Lyons, keep the peace.

5:02 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

5:51 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., criminal mischief.

Thursday, Jan. 16

5:24 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 10, York Twp., assist public.

6:09 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 20, German Twp., injury accident.