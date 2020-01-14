SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 2

10:43 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

12:16 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, stolen vehicle.

1:33 p.m., 13466 County Road K, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

5:53 p.m., 6500 County Road L, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:19 p.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

7:49 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., assist public.

10:46 p.m., 12721 County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.

Friday, Jan. 3

9:28 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.

9:30 a.m., 24346 County Road L, Franklin Twp., Franklin Twp. garage, suspicious person.

2:12 p.m., 415 Cole St. #26, Wauseon, assist other unit.

2:47 p.m., 506 Adrian St., Delta, investigate complaint.

5:37 p.m., 6425 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

9:54 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

11:10 p.m., County Road S at County Road 7, Amboy Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Saturday, Jan. 4

12:47 a.m., S. Fulton Lucas Road at Old State Line Road, Harding Twp., accident with property damage.

1:47 a.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

2:44 a.m., County Road 14 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

5:43 a.m., 3390 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State forest station, suspicious vehicle.

6:29 a.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., check on welfare.

11:39 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, investigate complaint.

3:32 p.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:34 p.m., County Road M at County Road 7, Pike Twp., domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 5

1:26 a.m., 4549 County Road E #19, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

3:28 a.m., County Road F at County Road 9, York Twp., suspicious person.

11:41 a.m., 11565 County Road 13, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:10 p.m., 4514 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

2:57 p.m., County Road M at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

5:19 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., assist other unit.

8:45 p.m., 100 E. Allen St., Fayette, domestic trouble.

9:35 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

10:24 p.m., 2404 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, Jan. 6

3:28 a.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., check on welfare.

4:08 a.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, suspicious activity.

6:43 a.m., County Road D at State Route 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.

7:29 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, juveniles.

8:47 a.m., 17582 County Road J, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:40 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.

4:33 p.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.

4:45 p.m., 1854 County Road 9, York Twp., civil matter.

7:53 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road M, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

5:36 a.m., 11000 County Road K, Pike Twp., assist public.

8 a.m., 7131 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

2:02 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.

2:46 p.m., 9945 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

7:39 p.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

8:33 p.m., 12314 County Road 25, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:04 p.m., County Road S at County Road RS, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

12:35 a.m., 442 Monroe St., Delta, fight.

3:53 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.

4:33 a.m., 16636 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

12:02 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.

12:04 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.

12:06 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.

8:45 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

11:41 p.m., 19000 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

2 p.m., 4500 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.