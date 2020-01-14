SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 2
10:43 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., injury accident.
12:16 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, stolen vehicle.
1:33 p.m., 13466 County Road K, Dover Twp., check on welfare.
5:53 p.m., 6500 County Road L, Fulton Twp., disabled vehicle.
6:19 p.m., 5671 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.
7:49 p.m., 8913 County Road 11, Pike Twp., assist public.
10:46 p.m., 12721 County Road B, York Twp., accident with property damage.
Friday, Jan. 3
9:28 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, investigate complaint.
9:30 a.m., 24346 County Road L, Franklin Twp., Franklin Twp. garage, suspicious person.
2:12 p.m., 415 Cole St. #26, Wauseon, assist other unit.
2:47 p.m., 506 Adrian St., Delta, investigate complaint.
5:37 p.m., 6425 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.
9:54 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
11:10 p.m., County Road S at County Road 7, Amboy Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Saturday, Jan. 4
12:47 a.m., S. Fulton Lucas Road at Old State Line Road, Harding Twp., accident with property damage.
1:47 a.m., 2239 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
2:44 a.m., County Road 14 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
5:43 a.m., 3390 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State forest station, suspicious vehicle.
6:29 a.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., check on welfare.
11:39 a.m., 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, investigate complaint.
3:32 p.m., 10251 County Road 17, Dover Twp., suspicious vehicle.
4:34 p.m., County Road M at County Road 7, Pike Twp., domestic violence.
Sunday, Jan. 5
1:26 a.m., 4549 County Road E #19, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
3:28 a.m., County Road F at County Road 9, York Twp., suspicious person.
11:41 a.m., 11565 County Road 13, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:10 p.m., 4514 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
2:57 p.m., County Road M at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.
5:19 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 26-2, Franklin Twp., assist other unit.
8:45 p.m., 100 E. Allen St., Fayette, domestic trouble.
9:35 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
10:24 p.m., 2404 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.
Monday, Jan. 6
3:28 a.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., check on welfare.
4:08 a.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, suspicious activity.
6:43 a.m., County Road D at State Route 109, York Twp., accident with property damage.
7:29 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Middle School, juveniles.
8:47 a.m., 17582 County Road J, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.
3:40 p.m., 8591 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.
4:33 p.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., domestic trouble.
4:45 p.m., 1854 County Road 9, York Twp., civil matter.
7:53 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road M, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
5:36 a.m., 11000 County Road K, Pike Twp., assist public.
8 a.m., 7131 County Road 1-3, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.
2:02 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., domestic trouble.
2:46 p.m., 9945 County Road 11, Pike Twp., check on welfare.
7:39 p.m., 5320 State Highway 120, Amboy Twp., civil matter.
8:33 p.m., 12314 County Road 25, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:04 p.m., County Road S at County Road RS, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
12:35 a.m., 442 Monroe St., Delta, fight.
3:53 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., suspicious vehicle.
4:33 a.m., 16636 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.
12:02 p.m., 8224 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., investigate complaint.
12:04 p.m., 5618 U.S. 20A, Superior Towing, miscellaneous assist.
12:06 p.m., 720 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Don’s Automotive Group, miscellaneous assist.
8:45 p.m., 7910 State Highway 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.
11:41 p.m., 19000 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.
2 p.m., 4500 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., suspicious person.