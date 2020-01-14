WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 2

9:07 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Chestnut Street, disabled vehicle.

12:37 p.m., 445 E. Airport Hwy., lost item.

12:59 p.m., Leggett Street at S. Fulton Street, accident with property damage.

1:18 p.m., 237 E. Walnut St., debris in roadway.

7:30 p.m., 429 Robert Drive, civil matter.

10:30 p.m., 1489 N. Shoop Ave., Dairy Queen, juveniles.

Friday, Jan. 3

11:13 a.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, larceny.

12:48 p.m., 100 block E. Chestnut Street, lost item.

1:35 p.m., 704 Fairway Drive, odor of marijuana.

2:52 p.m., 1037 Mohawk Way, animal call.

3:18 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #105, found bicycle.

5:55 p.m., 700 W. Elm St., suspicious activity.

6:42 p.m., 701 Burr Road #15, 911 hang-up.

Saturday, Jan. 4

1:54 a.m., 525 Vine St., intoxicated subject.

6:48 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue at E. Leggett Street, accident with property damage.

8:44 a.m., 1130 N. Shoop Ave., Farmers and Merchants State Bank, trespassing.

4:15 p.m., 845 Hemlock St., domestic violence.

9:48 p.m., Jefferson Street at N. Fulton Street, hit-skip accident.

Sunday, Jan. 5

12:32 a.m., 704 Fairway Drive #207, telephone harassment.

1:41 a.m., 217 N. Brunell St., prowlers.

9:53 a.m., 247 Monroe St., domestic violence.

10:19 a.m., 15165 State Hwy. 2, Wauseon Union Cemetery, accident with property damage.

11:04 a.m., 831 Burr Road, suicidal threats.

6:40 p.m., 701 Burr Road #15, 911 hang-up.

11:47 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #1105, domestic violence.

Monday, Jan. 6

12:16 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of harassment.

10:59 a.m., 1095 N. Shoop Ave., Ryan’s Restaurant, harassment.

4:26 p.m., 250 E. Linfoot St., disabled vehicle.

10:19 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10:27 a.m., 749 Parkside Drive, vandalism.

11:50 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of drugs.

12:47 p.m., 850 W. Elm St., True North Church, suspicious vehicle.

1:03 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

3:44 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Linfoot Street, debris in roadway.

9:14 p.m., 425 Cole St. #302, 911 hang-up.