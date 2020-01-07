SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 26

11:31 a.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., Main Stop, suspicious activity.

11:44 a.m., 2485 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:22 p.m., 1459 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

4:31 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, larceny.

4:41 p.m., 4035 Forest Lane, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:20 p.m., County Road AC at State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:30 p.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen Elementary School, 911 hang-up.

10:52 p.m., County Road 12 at County Road D, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 27

6:35 a.m., 25840 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., Phantom Fireworks, accident with property damage.

1:22 p.m., County Road J at County Road 10, Pike Twp., injury accident.

2:53 p.m., 2589 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

8:15 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

Saturday, Dec. 28

1 a.m., 12112 County Road J, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

8:42 a.m., 9739 County Road 10, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

10:53 a.m., 11588 County Road 8, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

11:35 a.m., 26359 County Road D, German Twp., suspicious activity.

3:43 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road C, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

7:09 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road E, York Twp., accident with property damage.

8:11 p.m., 11066 County Road B, York Twp., civil matter.

8:36 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #56, Fulton Twp., check on welfare.

9:41 p.m., 3700 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

Sunday, Dec. 29

5:43 a.m., 8300 County Road 16, Dover Twp., domestic violence.

8:07 a.m., 3850 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

12:57 p.m., 3681 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

2:47 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

4:57 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., unruly juvenile.

10:37 p.m., 10476 County Road N, Royalton Twp., domestic trouble.

Monday, Dec. 30

1:40 a.m., 119 Paigelynn, Swanton, unruly juvenile.

5:40 a.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

9:26 a.m., County Road 14 at County Road M, Dover Twp., littering.

11:26 a.m., 11721 County Road 14, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

11:59 a.m., 12601 County Road 8, Pike Twp., larceny.

2:11 p.m., 232 E. Summit St., Pettisville, 911 hang-up.

2:59 p.m., 10862 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., check on welfare.

3:10 p.m., County Road B at County Road 19, German Twp., reckless operation.

3:35 p.m., 4737 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., juveniles.

4:17 p.m., 6575 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

7:59 p.m., 5565 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:47 p.m., 5255 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

9:37 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 12, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

12:26 a.m., 4700 County Road 3 at County Road E, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

2:30 a.m., 11835 County Road L, Pike Twp., suspicious person.

3:01 a.m., County Road M at County Road 11, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:01 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

7:20 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:34 a.m., County Road E at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, , Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:39 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road N, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:54 a.m., County Road F at County Road 1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

9:32 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road K, Dover Twp., accident with property damage.

10:24 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road N, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:52 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious activity.

12:17 p.m., 12039 State Highway 66, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

12:39 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road D, York Twp., accident with property damage.

1 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

1:25 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road L, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:27 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

5:13 p.m., 13191 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

5:34 p.m., County Road F at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:12 p.m., County Road 5-2 at County Road F, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:33 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road L, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:45 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road D, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

7:15 p.m., County Road 22 at County Road D, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

2:22 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, Walmart, assist other unit.

7:22 a.m., County Road 10 at County Road E, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

8:32 a.m., State Highway 108 at County Road A, Clinton Twp., reckless operation.

10:18 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

11:22 a.m., County Road 26 at County Road R, Gorham Twp., disabled vehicle.

12:35 p.m., 301 Adrian St., Delta, vandalism.

4:36 p.m., 1430 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

5:08 p.m., County Road AC at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

5:37 p.m., 3809 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:55 p.m., County Road J at County Road 11, Pike Twp., disabled vehicle.

11:13 p.m., 1990 County Road U, Amboy Twp., Metamora Family Practice, suspicious activity.