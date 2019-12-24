SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 12

1:41 p.m., 425 Swanton St., Metamora, larceny.

3:21 p.m., 2619 County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:38 p.m., 4610 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:05 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of harassment.

5:12 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #8, York Twp., keep the peace.

7:32 p.m., County Road 21 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

8:29 p.m., State Highway 109 at State Highway 120, Royalton Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:03 p.m., 11617 County Road 21, Franklin Twp., animal call.

Friday, Dec. 13

3:43 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, accident with property damage.

11:05 a.m., 15172 County Road 19, Gorham Twp., Merillat’s Towing, assist other unit.

11:35 a.m., 561 Ann Ave., Pettisville, suspicious activity.

12:52 p.m., 9184 County Road 14, Dover Twp., Fulton County Transfer Station, larceny.

4 p.m., 6877 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Joe Wylie Trucking, larceny.

5:28 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 17, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

6:03 p.m., County Road 7 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:30 p.m., County Road D at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

Saturday, Dec. 14

5:56 a.m., 4957 State Hwy. 66 #12, Gorham Twp., Arch Motel, suspicious activity.

9:09 a.m., 4549 County Road E #19, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

9:27 a.m., 3863 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., criminal damaging.

3:49 p.m., 16185 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., keep the peace.

6:37 p.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, suspicious activity.

9:28 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road K, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

9:52 p.m., State Highway 66 at U.S. 20A, German Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Sunday, Dec. 15

12:54 a.m., 450 W. Main St. #4, Delta, suspicious vehicle.

12:38 p.m., 4790 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

8:29 p.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

9:57 p.m., 10862 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., animal call.

Monday, Dec. 16

4:37 a.m., Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at County Road D, German Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:47 a.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

7:54 a.m., County Road K at County Road 3, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

10:03 a.m., 5974 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

12:22 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., domestic trouble.

3:04 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

3:15 p.m., 6400 U.S. 20A, Delta, Forest Auto Parts, accident with property damage.

3:30 p.m., 6660 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Delta Post Office, hit-skip accident.

3:39 p.m., 115 Hinkle St. #6, Lyons, suspicious activity.

3:45 p.m., County Road 15 at County Road AC, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:38 p.m., 13084 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., keep the peace.

6:58 p.m., 15819 County Road D, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

8 p.m., 16642 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., domestic violence.

8:26 p.m., 310 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., civil matter.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:28 a.m., County Road EF at County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

8:47 a.m., 5560 County Road N, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

10:39 a.m., 8889 State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., 911 hang-up.

1:04 p.m., 382 Main St., Pettisville, Pettisville Meats, larceny.

2:02 p.m., 3555 County Road T, Amboy Twp., 911 hang-up.

4:23 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., road blocked.

4:31 p.m., County Road C at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

4:40 p.m., 8586 State Highway 108, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

7:40 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

10:28 p.m., 11661 County Road 16, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

2:36 a.m., County Road C at County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

7:38 a.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

10:17 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, accident with property damage.

10:36 a.m., 14544 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., Evergreen High School, juveniles.

11:33 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

3 p.m., County Road E at State Highway 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:17 p.m., 3680 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suicidal threats.

3:51 p.m., 1891 County Road K, Fulton Twp., suicidal threats.

4:17 p.m., 1765 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

5:50 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

7:36 p.m., 100 W. Barre Road, Archbold, domestic violence.

7:54 p.m., 104 W. Beech St., Archbold, unwanted subject.

8:13 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, check on welfare.

8:55 p.m., 15129 State Hwy. 108, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

Thursday, Dec. 19

2:39 a.m., 7825 County Road 8, York Twp., accident with property damage.

6:44 a.m., 6210 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.