SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 5

10:05 a.m., 10487 County Road 4 #3, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

12:56 p.m., 5502 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., animal call.

1:34 p.m., County Road 11 at County Road F, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:48 p.m., 16241 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., civil matter.

6:19 p.m., 9338 County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

8:31 p.m., 3930 County Road 17, Clinton Twp., suspicious activity.

8:43 p.m., 11643 County Road 14, Dover Twp., unruly juvenile.

11:09 p.m., 9945 County Road 11, Pike Twp., domestic trouble.

11:12 p.m., 7195 County Road 23, German Twp., unruly juvenile.

Friday, Dec. 6

7:01 a.m., 13628 County Road 21, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

12:06 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 12, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

1:49 p.m., 10538 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., larceny.

2:51 p.m., County Road D at County Road 11, York Twp., injury accident.

3:37 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, mental issue.

4 p.m., 3588 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

5:57 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

Saturday, Dec. 7

12:32 a.m., 2033 County Road J, Fulton Twp., domestic violence.

10:17 a.m., Anne Avenue at Willow Street, Pettisville, hit-skip accident.

2:27 p.m., 7888 County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

2:46 p.m., 8687 County Road 11, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

3:35 p.m., 22720 County Road L, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

3:49 p.m., 8340 County Road E, York Twp., littering.

5:56 p.m., State Highway 108 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:05 p.m., State Highway 120 at County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., road blocked.

6:31 p.m., County Road 18 at County Road N, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

8:16 p.m., 4650 County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., unruly juvenile.

9:59 p.m., 22333 County Road L, Franklin Twp., suspicious activity.

10:02 p.m., 12079 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

11:10 p.m., 12802 County Road J, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

Sunday, Dec. 8

12:37 a.m., 208 Christine Drive, Archbold, suspicious activity.

12:59 a.m., County Road H at State Highway 109, Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

11:39 a.m., 2592 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

4:35 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

4:44 p.m., 8225 State Highway 108 #20, Dover Twp., Magnuson Motel, domestic trouble.

7 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 4-3, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

8:11 p.m., County Road T at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

9:36 p.m., 13281 State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., suicidal threats.

Monday, Dec. 9

7:06 a.m., County Road L at County Road 27-1, Franklin Twp., accident with property damage.

7:45 a.m., County Road E at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

11:52 a.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, larceny.

5:43 p.m., 2649 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., Holy Trinity Church, domestic trouble.

6:10 p.m., 1301 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., littering.

6:22 p.m., 5500 County Road 24, German Twp., check on welfare.

6:30 p.m., State Highway 109 at U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., accident with property damage.

6:40 p.m., 5628 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

8:57 p.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest, suspicious vehicle.

9:53 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 25, German Twp., accident with property damage.

10:38 p.m., 8529 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., Fulton Pond, suspicious vehicle.

11:59 p.m., 106 Paigelynn St., Swanton, domestic violence.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

8:44 a.m., 11390 County Road 12, Pike Twp., larceny.

1:01 p.m., 17980 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., Main Stop, larceny.

1:50 p.m., Mill Street at Meadow Lane, Metamora, criminal mischief.

2:25 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

2:35 p.m., 11310 County Road N, Royalton Twp., animal call.

6:08 p.m., County Road T at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:04 p.m., County Road D at County Road 9, York Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

9:09 p.m., County Road D at County Road 13, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:46 p.m., County Road E at County Road 9, York Twp., suspicious person.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

8:57 a.m., 8580 County Road E, York Twp., harassment.

11:26 a.m., 5789 County Road 6-3, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

12:40 p.m., 7856 State Highway 108 #9, Clinton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

1:27 p.m., 16415 County Road B, Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

4:21 p.m., 1099 Panther Pride Drive, Delta, Delta Elementary School, missing person.

4:26 p.m., 22911 Burlington Gardens, Burlington, Ohio, domestic violence.

5:53 p.m., County Road C at County Road 5-1, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:56 p.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 21, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:43 p.m., 14900 County Road H, Dover Twp., civil matter.

6:52 p.m., 15955 County Road 23, Gorham Twp., investigate complaint.

7:13 p.m., no address, sex offense.

7:21 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109 #40, York Twp., investigate complaint.

8:12 p.m., State Highway 109 at Ohio Turnpike, Pike Twp., check on welfare.